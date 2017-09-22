Plevna Golf Day

On Sept. 14, Plevna School Student Council with advisors, Mr. Sawers and Mr. Isaacs, hosted a Golf Day at the Baker Lakeview Country Club. There were 30 golfers divided into seven teams:

By Jessica Paul

On Sept. 14, Plevna School Student Council with advisors, Mr. Sawers and Mr. Isaacs, hosted a Golf Day at the Baker Lakeview Country Club. There were 30 golfers divided into seven teams:

Team Mid-Rivers/Adamson Construction – Mr. Sawers, Wyatt Isaacs, Ruilin Li, and Nick Buerkle;

Team Dakota West – Mr. Norton Walker, Trae Oberlander, Bret Edgell, and Brentan Beyers;

Team Bank of Baker – Mrs. Nicole Buerkle, Jesse Isaacs, Ethan Mellon, and Seth Carroll;

Team Cenex/Lucky Chinese Garden – Miss Parker, Ashley Sander, Jaiden Dulin, and Trinity Rieger;

Team Denbury – Mr. Isaacs, Kali Dulin, Jordan Hauff, and Tristan Buerkle;

Team Circle R Steel – Jaeda Paul, Brandon Breihahn, Lyann Gajeske;

Team Ace Hardware/Wells Fargo – Mrs. Bridget Schwartz, Cole Edgell, Carson Sander, Aidyn Schwartz; and

Team Quality Transportation – Mrs. Wagnon, Jenna Paul, Dacy Buerkle, and Tonna MacYeaple.

The winning team consisted of Mr. Sawers, Wyatt Isaacs, Ruilin Li, and Nick Buerkle, and the second place team consisted of Mr. Norton Walker, Trae Oberlander, Bret Edgell, and Brentan Beyers. Thank you to the sponsors of this event, and everyone who turned out to play golf!