Man changes plea in assault case

By Angel Wyrwas

Chace Wyrick changed his plea to nolo contendere August 29 in the Sixteenth Judicial District Court. The defendant had previously pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in March.

Nolo contendere is a legal term referred to as a plea of no contest. In a criminal proceeding, a defendant may enter a plea of nolo contendere, in which he does not accept or deny responsibility for the charges but agrees to accept punishment. This plea differs from a guilty plea because it cannot be used against the defendant in another cause of action.

Wyrick changed his plea per a nonbinding agreement with the State on one count misdemeanor partner family member assault, one count felony assault with a weapon and one count misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

A sentencing date has not been set.