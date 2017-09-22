Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

•Sept. 11, 2017 – Sept. 17, 2017 – 22 Calls for service: 4 vehicle unlocks; 5 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 4 animal complaints; 3 traffic stops; 1 alarm call (unfounded); 3 agency assists; proactive patrols of the business district and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Llewellyn Claud Fletcher, Ballantine, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 9/2/17.

•Andrew Lee Kopman, Lake Norden, S.D., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 9/2/17.

•Leonard R. McCall, Altoona, Wis., speed, exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 45/35, bond forfeited $55, ticket issued 7/18/17.

•John William Sullivan, Baltimore, Md., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 9/2/17.

City Court

•Dakota John Knipp, Bozeman, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, bond forfeited $285, ticket issued 7/31/17.