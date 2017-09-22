Key of the Month: This Is It!

Focusing on the here and now while making the most of the moment is what September’s Key of Excellence This Is It! represents.

Focusing on the here and now while making the most of the moment is what September’s Key of Excellence This Is It! represents. A positive attitude can make every day productive and fulfilling, thereby making it more enjoyable. There are constant distractions and opportunities for something else in our lives. Instead of making what we are doing right now ‘‘It’’, we often worry about what we wanted to do, would have done, or could have done. In doing this, we miss the This is it! moment. While you wait for the next moment to arrive, you miss the moment currently slipping through your fingers. Living in the now gives us power now!

Imagine there is a bank that credits your account each morning with $86,400. It carries over no balance from day to day. Every evening deletes whatever part of the balance you failed to use during the day. What would you do? Draw out every cent of course!

Each of us has such a bank; its name is Time. Every morning, it credits you with 86,400 seconds. Every night it writes off, as lost, whatever time you have failed to invest to good purpose. It carries over no balance. It allows no overdraft.

Each day it opens a new account for you. Each night it burns the remains of the day. If you fail to use the day’s deposits, the loss is yours. There is no drawing against tomorrow. You must live in the present on today’s deposits. Invest it so as to get the utmost in health, happiness and success. We will leave you with a quote from Jim Elliot, “Wherever you are, be all there.” Remember This is It! Make the most of “IT”.