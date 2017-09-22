Gotta Question

Q: Recently I was cleaning out a box, in it were several old issues of the Fallon County Times. The Commissioner minutes were recorded then by Mary Lee Dietz and the total of the monthly warrants and payroll were included in the minutes. Why are these figures no longer included in the Commissioner minutes? Is it true the county spends between 1.5 to 3 million dollars each month?

A: Brenda Wood, Fallon County Clerk and Recorder, stated, “The totals for the monthly Accounts Payable and Payroll are still included in the minutes. Of course the Commission only approves Claims the first full week of the month and the 3rd Monday, unless they have meetings out of town then those dates could change. Payroll totals are normally published in the minutes the first full week of the month but sometimes are published the last Monday of the month, depending on the way Payroll and Commissioner Meetings fall.”

“In addition, our office did some research in the old Fallon County Times in our vault. The only difference was the way Mary Lee Dietz presented the totals, which was “by fund”. We now list the total paid, inclusive of all funds. “

“The amount per month spent by Fallon County is dependent upon the time of year, capital projects and other factors. The total payroll is on an average $560,000 during the summer months when seasonal and temporary employees are hired; $520,000 on a normal pay cycle. The average amount of claims paid to vendors, per month in FY2017 was $1,418,552. The average payroll, per month, in FY2017 was $525,851. The average was $1,944,403 per month.