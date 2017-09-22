Gotta Question

Q: The County has spent a lot of money on the concession stands at the fairgrounds. The May 15, 2017, minutes indicate the cost is $100,000 over budget. Why is the County spending so much money on the fairgrounds?

Answered by Commissioner Ranum

A: As many of you are aware if county government approves and moves a project forward it is designed by an Architectural Firm. The design must meet all State Building Codes for various health and safety requirements. Once the plans were completed the Commission asked the Architect to cut cost on the project. The ice machine and two large areas of concrete were eliminated from the project. As the project was nearing completion it became obvious the concrete was a necessity. This is an itemized report of the complete project which includes the clock, pole lighting, concrete, the canopy sheltering the picnic tables and the buildings. The following information was provided by Jason Riddle:

The Concessions project budget at the Fairgrounds, prior to bid opening, and based on the architect’s estimate, was $1,466,091.00, which included a construction estimate of $1,279,849. The low bid on the project came in higher than expected at $1,511,800 raising the required post-bid budget with contingency to $1,698,042. As shown below, actual expenditures after all change orders, both additive and deductive for the project totaled $1,598,142.

A detailed summary of the project costs is as follows:

Construction – General Requirements (bonding etc.) and Mobilization $65,600; Site work $70,200; Sewer and water systems $115,000; Concrete work/foundation $258,000; Masonry $46,000; Steel structure $45,000; Wood structure $111,000; Insulation $55,000; Metal wall & roof systems $120,000; Doors & frames $22,000; Roll-up counter doors $64,000; Drywall & Painting $40,000; Specialties $10,000; Kitchen equipment $250,000; Mechanical systems $130,000; Electrical systems $110,000 totaling the original bid of $1,511,800. Subsequent to bid award there were four change orders on the project, one which reduced the project cost by $119,200 and three that added items to the scope of the project in the amount of $64,884. The additional scope items included additional concrete ($41,253), electrical/ generator ($14,583), and other minor items bringing the final contract price to $1,457,484.

Additionally, there were architectural and engineering fees associated with the project ($132,895) and plan review fees ($7,763), bringing the FINAL TOTAL PROJECT COST TO $1,598,142.