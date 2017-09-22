The fastest gun in the West might surprise you

For three years now Baker has been the site of the World Fast Draw Association (WFDA) Index Championship.

By Angel Wyrwas

For three years now Baker has been the site of the World Fast Draw Association (WFDA) Index Championship. This year’s competition was hosted by WFDA members Dan Lagasse and Dustan Davis and held at the Fallon County Shooting Range Sept. 16-17. “The championship ran smoothly and everyone gave me positive feedback,” Lagasse said. “Some people from town came Friday night for our open shoot to try it out and were very interested in the sport. There is no live ammo so it is the safest shooting sport. Because of that, Fast Draw is a family sport. We even had a ten year old that came to try it.”

There is a long-standing fascination with fast shooting throughout history. Although fast draw and hip shooting was an important skill in the West, only a handful of historically known gunslingers were known to be fast, such as Luke Short, John Wesley Hardin, Wild Bill Hickok, Doc Holliday, and Billy the Kid.

But Fast Draw as we know it today began in California in the early 1950’s. Dee Woolem, a stuntman at the Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park, decided to see how proficient he could become with the single action Colt revolver he used in his train robberies. Soon other stuntmen at Knott’s were practicing Fast Draw, and a method was needed to decide who was the fastest. Along with the technicians at Knott’s, Dee designed a large clock-faced timer that could be used to measure the time it took him to draw, fire and hit a balloon target with blanks fired from a single action six-shooter.

The shooting sport of Fast Draw mimics gun fighting. It involves a single-action revolver, wax bullets and a lightning quick draw. It’s known as the fastest timed sport in the world. A timing clock gives a shooter a random two to five second delay before turning on a target light. A shooter is not allowed to begin their draw or have their finger in the trigger guard until the light comes on. When the light comes on, the shooter grabs the gun, draws it out of the holster, cocks the hammer with his/her thumb or ‘fanning’ hand, and pulls the trigger to fire the gun at the target. Wax bullets are fired at steel plate targets at distances up to 15 feet. The target has a micro-switch or impact sensor on it to stop the clock.

Simply put, competitors have to draw, fire and hit a target as fast as possible at close range all under a quarter second. “It really gets your adrenaline going,” said Judy Lawton, a long time shooter from Deadwood, S.D.

WFDA currently has four competitions each summer. “They are mostly index shoots,” said Lagasse, “meaning you are only shooting against yourself at the event. No one wants to travel that far to be eliminated the first day.” Competitors came from British Columbia, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, South Dakota, Arkansas, Ohio and Oklahoma.

Baker is the last shoot of the year and points from all shoots are tallied to decide the WFDA Champions. Shawn Murphy, from Canada, won the men’s division and Nicole Franks, also from Canada, won the women’s division. “A lot of records were broken this weekend,” said Lagasse, “and a lot of new records set.”

One of the longest members of the WFDA in attendance was Larry Schipper of Las Vegas, Nev. The seventy-three year old has been shooting since 1968. “I was a professional bull rider in 1967,” said Schipper. “There came a point I had to give it up. I had seen some guys with guns and thought I’d give it a try. Now I believe if you know how many guns you have, you don’t have enough!”

“I like the sport because it is fair,” he continued. “Like in bull riding, everyone helps each other. There is so much camaraderie. I enjoy the competition of it. You’re always pushing yourself. And Fast Draw doesn’t have to be at a shooting range because there is no live ammo.” Schipper has his own shooting range in his garage.

Schipper was a black jack dealer for 31 years before he retired. He knew Dean Martin, twirled guns with Sammy Davis, and went to school with the original owners of the casinos, before they were sold off to corporations. “I had a good life, an interesting life,” said Schipper. “It has allowed me to travel all over and meet people. I am a real people person.”

This is not his first trip to Baker either. In addition to last year’s shoot, Schipper came through Baker 25 years ago on a cattle drive. “It was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” he said.

WFDA is currently one of the largest associations in the sport of Fast Draw, with active members in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, and a number of other countries. People from all walks of life enjoy the sport. Just in Baker, competitors were comprised of ex cops, a plumber, a carpenter, an acupuncturist, and a few retired truck drivers. Of course there were also a few cowboys.

PBS was on location at the Fallon County Shooting Range to film the competition along with some other areas of Baker. This documentary will air several months from now.

To become involved in the sport of Fast Draw, an individual has to become a member of the World Fast Draw Association, pay necessary dues and fees, and be willing to wear western attire at all competitions (hats are optional). For more information, contact Dan Lagasse at 406-778-2171 or 701-290-1991. You can also learn more about Fast Draw on the fastdraw.org website or World Fast Draw Association Facebook page.