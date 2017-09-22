On Sept. 14, Colter Peterson, Jessica Paul, Taylor Rieger, and Cole Edgell traveled to Miles City for the College Career Fair with Ms. Kirschten, chaperone.

On Sept. 14, Colter Peterson, Jessica Paul, Taylor Rieger, and Cole Edgell traveled to Miles City for the College Career Fair with Ms. Kirschten, chaperone. The College Fair is a place where juniors and seniors have an opportunity to visit with colleges and/or vo-tech institutions that offer degrees for careers that may interest each of the students. This allows students to see how much college will cost, what degrees you can get, and what sports programs they have. Cole is interested in going into college for a 2-year degree in Construction Management. Colter is looking into colleges for Retail Management. Taylor was interested in colleges for Photography; Jessica sought out colleges with Nursing Degrees. Jessica, Colter, and Cole visited with Sheridan College and Montana Tech looking at their various degrees while Taylor visited with a college that had a degree for photography.