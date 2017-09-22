Blood Drive Results

There were 30 units of blood donated to the United Blood Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

By Ella Arnell

Many donors are using the Fast Track Donation Ticket which is brought with them to the blood drive. This reduces the in-person interview to only a few essential follow-up questions.

Simple instructions can be found via the “Health History Questionnaire” link on the United Blood Services website www.UnitedBloodService.org/HealthHistory.html.

Homemade goodies were supplied by the Willard Homemakers Club and a meat tray by the Bank of Baker.

The next blood drive will be Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 from 12-6:30 p.m.