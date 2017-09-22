Baker High School Band September 22, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Schools · 0 Comment Members of the Baker High School band congregated downtown after the September 8 football game to play a few of their favorite songs for bystanders to enjoy. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Baker High School BandBaker Public Schools