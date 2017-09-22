Baker auctioneer attends NAA Day On The Hill in Washington, D.C.

Kinsey met with Montana officials and staff on Capitol Hill to discuss auction-related matters and advance the National Auctioneers Association message.

Baker auctioneer J. K. Kinsey, of Kinsey Auctioneers & Real Estate, met with Capitol Hill members of the United States House of Representatives and Senate, or their staff, as part of the National Auctioneers Association’s Day On The Hill event on Sept. 6, 2017.

Kinsey was among a group of nearly 45 NAA members and staff who all aimed to establish and strengthen strategic relationships at both the state and national level, while also promoting both the NAA and the auction method of marketing.

Once meetings were completed, individual debriefs with NAA leaders provided feedback that all meetings were warmly accepted and the dialogue meaningful and positive – a large step for future NAA advocacy efforts.

A day earlier, on Sept. 5, NAA hosted a reception for three United States CongressmenRepresentative Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-IN), Jeff Duncan (R-SC) and Billy Long (R-MO). Congressman Duncan and Congressman Long are both NAA members.

“Taking part in events like these is a must,” Kinsey said. “Having the opportunity to reach out and either introduce myself to or continue to develop an existing relationship with my state’s political leaders is something all NAA members should do.”

Kinsey resides in Baker. To learn more about Kinsey, please call 406-772-5812, email jk.kinsey@kinseyauction.com or visit www.kinseyauction.com.

For more information about the NAA and its advocacy efforts, call 913-541-8084 or visit www.auctjooeers.org.