By Laylah Dulin

Last week the Baker High School student body selected four guys and girls from the senior class to be 2017 Homecoming Royalty. Queen Candidates are Amber Durden (Melissa and Bruce Higbee), Maddie Reddick (Mike Reddick and Kimberly Linn), Mariah Miller (Bill Miller and Jodi Buerkle), and Sheyanne Janeway (Bill and Jeanna Sullivan). King candidates are Andrew Craft (Brad, Hannah), Dalton Herbst – Holestine (Deanna, Luke), Javon DeGrand (Amanda), and Jon Weimer (Theresa Myers and the late Mike Weimer). Crown Bearers are Ashley Burdick (Quentin and Lisa) and Lukas Rost (Jay and Linda). The student body will vote for a king and a queen to reign over the homecoming festivities next week.

Homecoming week officially starts on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. as the classes join together to decorate the hallways for homecoming. The hallways will be decorated with the music genre voted on by the individual classes. The senior class chose Classic Rock, juniors – 1920’s, sophomores – Country, freshman – Rap, and the middle school – Disco.

Monday is Dress up Day and coronation will be at 1:15 p.m., where the royalty will be introduced and the King and Queen will be crowned. Tuesday is dress up like someone from your music genre, and the anticipated Powder Puff game will be at 7 p.m. at the football field. Wednesday is “Hawaiian Day’’ the Spartanettes will be handing out leis to the student body, and Spirit night will be at 7 p.m. at McGonigal Gymnasium. Spartanettes and SADD will be selling spirit items prior to Spirit Night. Remember to bring money for the “Spirit Jug”. The class who cheers the loudest wins the money from the “Spirit Jug”. Thursday is Good vs. Evil Day, and Friday is Maroon and Gold Day. Friday evening the Baker Spartans will host the Huntley Project Red Devils at 7 p.m. Saturday the lady Spartan Volleyball team will host Lodge Grass and Lame Deer. Games start at 2 p.m. Following the volleyball matches, the last event of the week will be the homecoming dance. It will be held from 9-11:30 p.m. at the Longfellow Gym.