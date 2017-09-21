Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Sept. 21, 2007 —

Former Baker resident, Mike Dexter, is the pastor of the Trailhead Christian Fellowship Church in Townsend. . .An open house celebration is being held for the wedding anniversaries of Robert and Lillian (Pinnow) Joseph, Raymond and Delphine (Pinnow) Maier, Franklin and Barbara Pinnow, and Arnold and Vivian Pinnow. . .As part of the Positive Choices Program, the September Fallon/Carter County Everyday Hero is Brittni Heiser. Brittni is the daughter of Bill and Gwen Hall, and is a senior at Baker High School. . .High temperature Sept. 16 was 90 degrees. Year to date 13 inches of moisture have been received. . .City of Baker Clean-Up Week is Oct. 1-6 and the container site will be open longer hours, 1-7 p.m. The City of Baker Public Works Dept. will assist those who are physically unable to haul their items Monday through Thursday.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Sept. 19, 1997 —

According to information received from Marlene Ferrel, County Superintendent of Schools, total school enrollment for Fallon County is down quite considerably from last year. First count shows there are 715 students in K-12 grades compared to 775 last year. There are 276 students in Baker’s K-6 grades, 212 enrolled in high school and 112 in middle school. . .Pam Owens and Jan Lovec planted 22 large planters of flowers in various locations throughout the downtown district this spring. The blooming flowers make Baker more attractive. . .A rash of thefts from unlocked cars have resulted in three to four hundred CDs being stolen in the last two months. Police Chief Randy Ketterling urges all area residents to remove your keys from the ignition and lock the doors. . .High temperature Sept. 10 was 88 degrees. . .Everyone is invited to an internet open house to be held Sept. 19 at the library. This open house will give everyone a chance to see how the library has been able to connect directly to the internet through a grant received from the State Library. . .1997 homecoming queen and king candidates are Christina Townsend, Amie Malkuch, Misti Varner, Michelle Schillinger, Paul Schwartz, Aaron Crow, Jeremy Kary and Jon Griffith.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 17, 1987 —

Beth Meggers of Baker qualified for the Montana Lottery Big Spin. She and her husband Roger left for Helena Tuesday where she is scheduled to spin with seven other residents. Just for participating, Beth will win the minimum $1,000 but will have a chance to win up to $10,000. (By press time Wednesday morning, Beth was reported to have won $10,000 at the Big Spin). . .Lakeview Country Club hosted their annual men’s golf tournament Sept. 12. Delaine Hickey won the tournament with a 27 hole total of 121. . .Josephine Blaser retires after 21 years of medical service in Fallon County. . .Three students from the Baker High School music department, Brigitte Ferrel, Kitty Kreager and Kent Wood, have successfully auditioned for the Montana All-State Music Festival. . .Plevna cheerleaders Holly Thielen, Kristin Schaefer, Londa Fried, Sheila Allerdings, Lynn Rieger, Jennifer Panasuk and their advisor Mrs. Barb Eslick traveled to Glendive Sept. 1 where they took in a cheerleading clinic. . .Duane Brockel and Steve Sieler started a hobby of renovating old farm machinery about two years ago. Last Saturday they held their first threshing bee at the Sieler farm.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 15, 1977 —

More than 30 out of town pilots flew into Baker Sunday morning for the annual Baker Hangar Club Fly-In. Everyone received a free breakfast and spent the morning looking over everyone’s flying machines. . .Earl and Hilda Corneil observed their 45th anniversary Aug. 28. . .Brent Brockel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Brockel, received a letter of congratulations from the Montana Aeronautics division in Helena telling him he is eligible for $250 of free flying time at any Fixed Base Operation of his choice. . .LeRoy Singer was elected president of the Plainsmen Search & Rescue unit. . .A birthday party is planned for this Saturday at the Baker Senior Citizen Center in honor of four local women: Mrs. Alex Hamilton, Mrs. Ella Fost, Mrs. Daisey Barkley and Mrs. Frances Logar. . .Mrs. D. H. McKamie and Mrs. T. R. Green hosted a coffee party Tuesday afternoon in honor of Mrs. B. J. Grote who recently moved here from Kenai, Alaska. Mrs. Grote’s husband is the new production foreman at Cabin Creek.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 20, 1967 —

It’s only nine days until the $312,000 bond issue election for replacing facilities lost in the Longfellow School fire in February. Editor Margaret Lathrop reported the rumors concerning statements made by the school board president on the bond issue were unfounded. Strong feelings about the election have been expressed by area residents. . .Baker Community Fund Drive will kick off Oct. 9. Dr. S. A. Weeks will head the drive which has a goal of $4,500. . .Mrs. Kenneth Kochel is worthy matron of Charity Chapter No. 60 of the OES in Baker. . .A front page photograph showed Linda Giesick and Bonnie Newberry sailing paper sailboats in a puddle of water which had formed on the floor of their office at the old county courthouse.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 12, 1957 —

Joe Shockley is the new manager of the Red Owl Store. . .Ekalaka hosted the International Highway Association. Six towns were represented. . .Rediske’s hold demonstration on the new electronic ovens. . .Baker Woman’s Club introduced the following new members when they met at the Jack Lawler home: Mrs. Jerry Martin, Mrs. Robert Schultz and Mrs. Nieswanger. . .Munsell Bowling Lanes holds its grand opening. . .The junior and senior choir of the American Lutheran Church organized for the winter session. Janet Heckendorf will direct and Mrs. Henry Ditton will accompany both choirs. . .Highest temperature was 76, lowest was 28 and precipitation was .62 inch. . .A large group of women from St. John’s parish attended the National Council of Catholic Women in Miles City where Mrs. Gene Russell spoke on the subject, “Catholics and Color Lines”.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Sept. 18, 1947 —

Elmer Newel and Chester Crichfield are improving their new business place, which is the former Ed’s Repair Shop. . . Baker is well represented at the University of Montana with the following students Mary Hunter Schenck, Ruby North, Aletta Hansen, Norma Coons, Denzil Young, Mads Anderson and Robert North. . .Mrs. Eunice Finch was struck by a car on her way home while walking. She sustained cuts and bruises but suffered no serious injuries. . .High School class presidents who have been elected LeRoy Moline – seniors, Jimmy Jessup – juniors, Marlene Corey – sophomores, DuWayne Johnson – freshmen. . .Three new industrial courses have been added to the high school. . .The band now has 72 members. . .Alice Rost, Adeline Sherva, Kay Rountee and Ashley Corbitt were in charge of a party for the freshman class from the high school at the Community Church.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 16, 1937 —

Thousands of people say the Fallon County Fair was wonderful. It exceeded all expectations as the estimated attendance figure was 5,000. . .Seven year old Rita Askin won second prize on her angel food cake. . .Mrs. William Losing exhibited a stuffed mink and skunk. . .Officers were here from Bismarck looking for thieves who had stolen 208 kegs of blasting powder. . .Ed Flastad buys a drug store at Big Timber which will be managed by his son. . .County Superintendent plans to tour the county with a motion picture machine. It is hoped the sound feature, “Black Beauty”, can be included. Scheduled stops include the 43 rural and town schools. . .Orlynn Burns was installed as Worthy Advisor of the Order of Rainbow. Vaughn Munsell is one of the new officers and Mrs. Robert Cartwright is mother advisor. . .Crumbling prices have the Wall Street experts puzzled.