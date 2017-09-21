Covered patio dedicated to honor memory of former FMC employee and resident Leslie Hinton

The covered patio at the Fallon Medical Complex Long Term Care facility was named the Hinton Memorial Terrace, in memory of Leslie Hinton, during a dedication at the Lights of Life ceremony Sept. 17.

By Angel Wyrwas

The covered patio at the Fallon Medical Complex Long Term Care facility was named the Hinton Memorial Terrace, in memory of Leslie Hinton, during a dedication at the Lights of Life ceremony Sept. 17. Leslie worked for many years in the dietary department of FMC and helped deliver meals for the Meals on Wheels program. “She enjoyed spending time with the senior citizens,” said Leslie’s husband Dale Hinton. Leslie eventually became a resident of the facility for nine months following a stroke during a heart operation.

Many friends and relatives donated monetary memorials in Leslie’s name after her passing. “I had been working with the Friends of FMC Foundation to find a way to put the money to good use,” he said.

“We wanted to use it for something substantial in her memory. This area was too hot for the facility’s residents to enjoy as the sun was on it all day. It seemed like working towards the canopy would be a nice fit.”

Though he knew what the money would be used for, Dale and his family had no idea they would dedicate the space in Leslie’s memory. “My family and I were very surprised they named the terrace after Leslie,” said Dale. “We are so proud that she could be honored this way.”

People came to the ceremony to remember their deceased friends and loved ones. Dr. Ceremuga spoke of taking care of oneself after the loss. His speech concerned the mind, body and soul and how they are all a part of one’s health. “His words were kind and comforting,” said Karol Zachmann, Friends of FMC Foundation Coordinator.

Local musician, Melissa Rost, performed soothing songs that contributed to the emotional mood of the evening. The evening concluded with the playing of Taps after the reading and lighting of the luminaries.

Seventy-eight luminaries were lit in memory of:

James “Jim” O’Connell, William “Bill” Fried, Michael “Mike” Griffith, Gloria Boggs, Ruth Wang, Eugene Fisk, Victor “Vic” Buerkle, James “Jim” Lee Reetz, Sr., Marion Hartse, Dorothy Neary, Donald “Don” Rieger, Art & Betty Buerkle, Frances Nies, Shirley Schillinger, Clayton Hornung.

Catherine “Cathy” Gorder, Jim & Marianne Cybulski, Lenore Espeland, Patrick Cybulski, Charles “Chuck” Day, Orville Stevens, David Ranum, Tuff Ranum, Clyde Crawford, John Einar McWilliams, MF & Katie Clancey, Leon & Barbara Mangold, Matt Mangold, Doris Hastig, Leo Grenz, John G. O’Rourke.

Simon O’Rourke, Sr., Pauline O’Rourke Sadler, Ted & Anne Lawler, Loretta Dapkiewicz, James “Jim” Fost, Regina Bruha, Wilma Rusley, F. W. “Bob” Dahlman, Lloyd “Fuzz” Ehret, Agnes “Aggie” Collins, Kayleigh Scheetz, Marilyn McLaughlin, Elnora “Bernice” Walter, Ellis Williams, Dean Keirle.

Fred Sieler, Randy Nistler, Hubertus “Bert” Halmans, Betty Hill, Arnold “Bud” Hoenke, Neila “Nancy’’ Curry, Rodney Griebel, Olga Ehret, Roy Ferrel, Mikell Neumann, Montie Sipma, Alice MacKay, Edwin L. “Eddie” Bechtold, Dorothy Johnstone, Hedi Mae Haaser, Owen Stieg.

Dorothy Stieg, James “Jim” Hadley, Tyler Markuson, Alice Heiser, Ronald E. Branek, Luke Gonsioroski, Lloyd McKeown, Ronald “Ron” Bondy, Ruth Hill, Russell “Fay” Beach, Connie Crow, Jack Beach, Donald Beach, Roland & Lucille Petersen, Gordon Petersen, Leslie Hinton.