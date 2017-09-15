Willard Homemakers met for their September meeting with nine members and one guest present. A review of the fair and the awards the club gives were discussed. Our summer trip was rescheduled for Sept. 26. We will be going to Miles City to visit the Waterworks Art Gallery, Girl Ran Away With the Spoon, Tongue River Winery, and Rustic and Vintage of Montana.

Several members helped serve a 4-H breakfast on Saturday of the fair. It was moved and passed to make a financial donation to local prairie fire efforts to help with meal preparation for firefighters. Lola, Cindy and Jimmie will make cookies for the local blood drive on Sept. 13. Fall Homemakers Council is Oct. 28 in Ekalaka and we will make a wine basket for the gift raffle providing money for scholarships. The next meeting of Willard Homemakers will be Oct. 3 with Carol as hostess.