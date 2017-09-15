Villa Happenings

Superior Care Villa held their annual family picnic and barbecue.

Pictured is Mary Stark of Superior Care Villa with her family members, Laura Bruha, (sitting next to her), Shari Singer and Ginni Knipfer. It was a great afternoon of visiting and awesome food!

Darline Ketterling of Superior Care Villa and her sister Dolores Schell look like they are having a good time at the picnic.

Having a fun afternoon at Superior Care Villa picnic is Katy Reeves with her family.

Pictured with her are daughters Sue Sieler and her husband Steve and Lou Anderson.