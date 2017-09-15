Plevna Bar and Grill to host grand opening

By Angel Wyrwas

The new owners of the Plevna Bar and Grill will be hosting their grand opening on Saturday, September 16 starting at 3 p.m. Local cattle ranchers, Nolan Verke and Jerrid Geving, bought the Plevna bar this summer and have been busy remodeling ever since. “We saw a community in need and knew we could provide a service in the area,” said Nolan about the previous owners decision to sell.

They started doing paperwork in April. “You wouldn’t believe the hoops we had to jump through to buy this place,” said Jerrid. “The paperwork alone could make a person give up.” “Yes, it’s pretty amazing that we got this far,” said Nolan. “After four months of paperwork and fees, we finally own this place.”

The remodel included adding two exit doors, replacing entire bathrooms, resurfacing the floors, walls and ceilings, and replacing the bar. The new bar was built from a tree felled in Eureka, MT. Reclaimed barn wood and tin from the Plevna area were used to sheet the walls and bar base. “There are initials carved into some of the reclaimed wood that came from the oldest building still standing in Plevna,” said Nolan. “Maybe someone will come in and find their name on our wall.” And no one will be able to miss the buffalo head hanging in the corner.

“We spent a lot of time and attention on the kitchen,” said Jerrid. “There is a new walk-in cooler and basically new everything. We want people to know this is a place they can come to have a great dinner.” The owners have even hired a cook with 33 years experience. The bar’s new cook, Mike Wolfe, came from Darby, Montana. “We met him through Kelly and Tom Jolley,” said Nolan, “and he was looking for a change of scenery, which is good for us because he is a great cook.”

Cowhide stools line the bar and leather stools accent the new wood tables. “John and DeeDee Geving were instrumental in helping us through this process and the remodel,” said Nolan. Along the bar and wall of tables are new outlets complete with USB ports. “We also have free Wi-Fi and a cell phone booster for our patrons convenience,” said Jerrid.

The bar sports a pool table, darts, four arcade machines, jukebox, ATM and poker machines. The bar area opens onto a large banquet hall in the back. The Plevna Bar and Grill can entertain approximately 200 guests. “We are encouraging people to book their Christmas parties as soon as possible,” said Nolan, “and gift certificates are available now.”

They have a catering license to cater events off property. “We are still planning,” said Jerrid. “There are so many possibilities.” Soon there will be five TV’s to watch NFL and college football almost every day of the week. And in the near future, they will be offering Sunday brunches.

The Plevna Bar and Grill will have prime rib, ribeye and smoked rib specials in addition to the full menu and salad bar during their grand opening. There will be drink specials and door prizes too.

Normal operating hours are Monday – Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Check out the Plevna Bar and Grill Facebook page for weekly specials.

These entrepreneurs have created a place where modern conveniences meet traditional, comfortable design. This new establishment is a dining and relaxation destination where people can bring their family for a great meal and unwind. “Come on in and pull up a cow,” said Nolan and Jerrid.