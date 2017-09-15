One local business has created a new way to help non-profit organizations in the area

Reynolds Market announces its Friends of Reynolds program.

A representative from a non-profit group can pick up an information pamphlet at the customer service desk at any Reynolds store or more information can be found on reynoldsmarket.com. The organization must be a 501(c)3 to be eligible and must fill out the application form online at reynoldsmarket.com/friends-of-reynolds.

By Bill Vander Weele

Courtesy of Sidney Herald

Once the application is approved, Reynolds will provide the number of shopping membership cards designated on the application to the nonprofit group. The cards will be distributed to members of the non-profit where they will simply show the card with the nonprofit membership code to the cashier prior to ringing up their purchases.

At the end of each quarter, Reynolds will donate a percentage back of the total purchases to the organization.

Libby Berndt, marketing director of FT Reynolds Co., notes that a similar program has been very successful in Glendive for many years. Last calculation on total donations given back to nonprofits in the Glendive area by Reynolds Market is close to $65,000.

“We tweaked the Glendive program, changed the name to Friends of Reynolds and have added it to all of the Reynolds Market stores. In all of our communities, we know that non-profits are always looking for support,” Berndt said. “It’s a way we can support them on a regular basis while they, in turn, support the local grocery store.”

St. Matthew’s Catholic Church became the first participant of the program in Sidney about three weeks ago.

“I know people are using it,” Father Jim O’Neil said. “I think it’s going to be a very good program, and it’s an awesome way for Reynolds to give back to the community.”

If the amount of purchases per quarter by the nonprofit members is between $0-$25,000, Reynolds will donate 1 percent back (up to $250). If the range of purchases is $25,001-$45,000, Reynolds will donate 2 percent back (up to $900). If the amount sold is $45,001 or above, Reynolds will donate 3 percent (maximum of $1,950). The 501(c)3 organizations accepted into the program will receive a check each quarter just for shopping at Reynolds Market.

FT Reynolds Co. is offering this fundraising program as its way of saying thank you to the organizations that continue to give back to their communities.