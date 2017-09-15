New provider returns to Fallon Medical Complex

Patients may recognize the face of a new provider at Fallon Medical Complex from her time previously working there as a nurse. Carrie Haar, FNP-C recently rejoined the staff of FMC and will be seeing patients one day a week in the clinic and covering the emergency department periodically.

By Angel Wyrwas

Haar grew up near Watford City, N.D. “I was volunteering on the ambulance crew when I was sixteen years old,” said Haar. “Medicine has always interested me.”

After graduating with her RN degree from Dickinson State University, Haar worked for two and a half years in the FMC hospital. “I was a nurse for seven years in different facilities,” said Haar, “and then I decided to go back to school. I wanted to have more autonomy in my career and be able to treat patients how I thought they should be treated.”

She attended the University of Mary’s Family Nurse Practitioner program under the direction of former Baker resident, Billie Madler, DNP, FNP-C. Haar graduated in 2015. “I loved nursing and I felt called to continue my education because I truly care about the health of others,” she said. Family Nurse Practitioners can diagnose illnesses, treat patients, prescribe drugs, order diagnostic tests, gather medical histories, perform physical exams, and educate their patients.

“We follow a patient-centered model, focusing on disease prevention and health education,” said Haar. “I have a passion for wellness, nutrition, supplementation and prevention. Medicine can be so focused on treating disease that we forget we can prevent it.”

Carrie is married to Jason Haar and they have an eight-month-old son, Easton. They live on the land where Jason grew up and now farms and ranches with his dad. “My dad worked in the oilfield when I was growing up,” said Haar, “but we were always helping friends that farmed and ranched so I was no stranger to it.”

She has a great love of horses too. “When I was young I always asked to rodeo,” said Haar. “My family thought I would outgrow it but eventually they gave in and I got to ride.” She is a barrel racer to the core, winning pole bending competition at Nationals. She has a self-trained barrel horse named Maverick and another currently in training.

“I always hoped to practice in this community and am happy to be helping people,” said Haar. “I will be offering well woman and well baby checks and love working with people of all ages. I am most looking forward to serving the people of Fallon County and the surrounding area.”