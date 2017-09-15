On Sept. 2, Miss Parker took Ashley Sander, Taylor Rieger, and Jenna Paul to see the muralist working in Baker. Raine Clotfelter talked to the girls about painting murals. He gave them a general idea of how he paints murals from start to finish. He then showed them some other murals he has done. In Baker, he painted the Steer Montana, the Prairie Rose Classics, and is currently working on a mural for the Fallon County Museum. Mr. Clotfelter’s career started in the Navy as an illustrator. After visiting at the museum, they drove to Prairie Rose Classics where he showed us the mural of the old cars. Mr. Clotfelter then gave the girls some tips on painting their own mural for the Plevna art room.

By Jenna Paul