Montana Fire Relief Fund Established to Help Those Affected by Wildfires

Montana Television Network Matching First $50,000 in Donations

Helena, Mont., Sept. 12, 2017 – The Montana Community Foundation, Inc. (MCF) announces the creation of the Montana Fire Relief Fund, a charitable fund dedicated to supporting those affected by the unprecedented wildfire season in Montana. The Montana Television Network, the state’s largest television network, will generously match the first $50,000 in donations to the new fund. Donations can be made by visiting mtcf.org and following the Montana Fire Relief Fund link on the homepage.

Wildfires in Montana this year have claimed two lives and ravaged more than a million acres across the state. The new Montana Fire Relief Fund will provide funding to support a variety of efforts aimed at both fighting fires and recovery efforts. The fund is intended to offer a single, permanent source of financial support for fires in Montana now and in the future, as well as other disasters Montana may face.

“What we have seen with this wildfire disaster, and other disasters around the country, is a huge swell of support but difficulty coordinating and consolidating funding so it can be distributed efficiently and used most effectively,” said Mary Rutherford, MCF president and CEO. “Our goal with the Montana Fire Relief Fund is to give Montanans one central place they can make their donations and know that money will quickly go where it’s needed most. The other incredible benefit of this fund is immediacy – when a disaster strikes Montana, funding will already be available. Montanans can give to this fund with confidence, knowing it will be managed by a trusted organization with nearly 30 years of philanthropic experience supporting our state, and knowing that their donations will be ready to meet any disaster Montana may face now or in the future.”