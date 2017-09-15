Local team ropers have success

Christopher Jorgenson had a successful August as he competed in the Wrangler team ropings.

In Sidney at the A.J. Franzen Memorial, he won first place and a saddle with his partner, Troy Lawrence of Trenton, N.D.

In Trenton, he won the #5 with Dave Wold of Plentywood and the #3 with his former neighbor from Williston, Greg Axelson.

The next week at the Horse Palace in Laurel, he won the #6 High Roller and placed third in the #5. He won a rope bag, tooled halter and 2 pair of Boulett boots.

Labor Day weekend at Buffalo Gap, he and his partner, Shawn Wiseman of Baker won the #4 and buckles. Chris placed fourth in the #5 and sixth in the #3 with his wife, Brittanie. He won prizes as well as money and was the high point roper, winning a 4-wheeler. Jerilyn Wiseman won the all-girls roping and Brittanie Jorgenson placed third.

Chris’ mom is a local Baker cowgirl, the late Teresa Rustad Jorgenson. His grandparents are Gordon and Sharon Rustad of Baker.