Lights of Life celebrating memory of loved ones for 14 years

The Friends of FMC Foundation will be holding their annual “Lights of Life” celebration Sunday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place at Fallon Medical Complex under the LTC Canopy. The canopy area is located off 3rd Street near the entrance to Public Health and the cafeteria.

By Angel Wyrwas

This will be the fourteenth year that the Foundation has held the event that celebrates the memory of friends, loved ones and relatives while they were here with us on earth. It offers a unique way to remember that special someone.

This year’s event will feature local Dr. George Ceremuga as the speaker. Following the speaker, the Foundation will have a power point presentation. Melissa Rost will provide music to enhance the evening. The Foundation will be dedicating the canopy space with a ribbon cutting ceremony following the music.

With a tax deductible gift (of any amount) the names of that loved one will be placed on a luminary bag with a candle inside that will be lit, as it gets dark. The Knights of Columbus will provide refreshments. Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremony.