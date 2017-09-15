Law Enforcement/From the Bench

Baker Police Department

•Sept. 4, 2017 – Sept. 10, 2017 – 29 Calls for service: 3 traffic stops; 3 public assists; 7 agency assists; 3 animal complaints; 5 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 2 vehicle unlocks; 1 noise complaint; 3 public nuisance reports; 1 non injury crash; 1 residential alarm (unfounded); proactive patrols of the business district and residential areas.

Justice Court

•Braden J. Babb, Glendive, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, Per Sub Judge Catherine A. Landa, fine $585 with $250 suspended on conditions for one year (9/6/18), jail of 30 days deferred for one year, deferred imposition of sentence, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Chad J. Shepherd, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 8/23/17.