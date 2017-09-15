The Lady Spartans traveled to Ashland and won in three games over the St. Labre Lady Braves on Sept. 8.

By Madison Moore

The scores were, (25-12) first match, (25-20) second, (25-7) third match. Macee Hadley: 2 aces, 2 digs, 19 assists, 1 kill. Maddie Reddick: 2 aces, 9 digs, 2 kills. Wrenzi Wrzesinski: 2 aces, 10 digs, 10 kills. Hannah Gonsioroski: 2 aces, 3 digs. Amber Durden: 1 ace, 7 digs, 3 kills. Andie Batchelor: 3 aces, 5 digs, 5 assists, 4 blocks, 4 kills. Madison Moore: 3 digs, 4 kills. Halle Burdick: 1 dig, 1 kill.

The Lady Spartan Volleyball team played against the Colstrip Fillies at home Sept. 9. The Lady Spartans lost in three. The scores were (17-25) first match, (12-25) second and third match. Macee Hadley; 4 digs, 14 assists. Maddie Reddick: 6 digs, 7 kills. Wrenzi Wrzesinski 12 digs, 3 kills. Hannah Gonsioroski: 1 ace, 7 digs. Amber Durden: 2 digs. Katie Wang: 3 digs, 4 blocks, 4 kills. Andie Batchelor: 14 digs, 1 assist, 3 kills. Madison Moore: 1 dig, 1 kill. Halle Burdick: 2 digs.

The Lady Spartans travel to play Lodge Grass and Lame Deer on Sept. 15 and play in the Huntley Project Invite in Worden on Sept. 16.