Junior Varisty Volleyball

The Baker Spartan volleyball team travelled to St. Labre to face the Lady Braves on Sept. 8. C-Squad, JV, and Varsity all won their matches. JV won quickly in three games! Shelby Moore, a sophomore, led the team in kills and aces. She had 5 kills and 6 aces. The team total kills were 15 and aces was a whopping 20. Kelsey Miller, a junior, had 13 of 13 assists for the team. Halle Burdick, a sophomore, had the most digs, at 5, and the team total was 14. The team had one block thanks to Tesla Erickson, a junior.

By Wrenzl Wrzesinski

On Sept. 9, the Baker Spartans hosted the Colstrip Fillies. The JV was able to pull off a hard fought win in five games after losing the first two, and coming back to win the last three games. Halle Burdick, a sophomore, led the Spartans in kills with 13, while the team had 36 kills as a combined total. Kelsey Miller, a junior, had 25 assists, to add to the team total of 27. Shelby Moore, a sophomore, again led the team in aces with 4. Shelby also had the most digs with 23. The team had a combined total of 12 aces and 57 digs. Tesla Erickson, a junior, also led the team in blocks, for the second game in a row, with 2. That was also the team total number of blocks.