Gotta Question

Q: How much was that clock put in at the Fallon County Fairgrounds? Why are other budgets being adamantly and diligently attacked (see commissioner notes from Monday, August 14) but Fallon County can spend such an enormous amount on a decoration that is used and seen once a year? I’m sure a wall hanging clock would be more efficient as well as effective?

Answered by Commissioner Ranum

A: Commissioner Ranum stated, “The clock was $25,000. If you only knew how Fallon County is setting financially you wouldn’t be asking that question, however if you would like to become more informed please call me and I will show you the financial records.

I wanted a monument to mark the 100th Anniversary of Fallon County, it was denied. Again I asked for a monument for the Baker Centennial, it was also denied, the commission agreed to purchase the clock to acknowledge the Fallon County Fair which will reach it’s 100th year in 2023. If you would like to see the clock more than once a year, you are welcome to go see it on a daily basis if you so desire. The fairgrounds allow public access 365 days a year.

Where would you have hung a wall clock? I agree it would have been more efficient, but I was looking for something to acknowledge a 100 year event.”

Q: Why are the minutes word for word in the Parks Department discussion with the Mayor of Baker and not word for word for any other agenda?

Commissioner Ranum

A: Commissioner Ranum stated, “This was my request, this is the minutes that were in the draft commission minutes of August 14. As follows:

Parks Department Expectations

After a lengthy discussion no resolution was found as to how to meet the expectations of Commissioner Ranum in regards to the Parks Department.

That was all there was for minutes, it was my choice to put my reputation at risk if that was the sacrifice I had to make to finally let the public know I tried to do something with the parks. I am so tired of hearing comments and taking criticism on the overall looks and conditions of the parks I chose to have the full version published. I do apologize to the people of Fallon County for my unprofessional conduct but I’ve reached my limit with the continual waste in the parks. Furthermore this is what was left out of the minutes, which was the final straw: (In July the Parks Department was denied a $50,000 plus skid steer with tracks). This was the rental bill for eight days. I did ask that this be included in the minutes, however it was left out. Mini Excavator – one week $1,500 – time used not noted, Bobcat – one day $225 – 20 minutes of use, Bobcat – one day $225 – time used not noted, Bobcat – one week $900 – time metered 5.8 hours, Mini Excavator – one week $1,200 – time used 6.3 hours, Mini Excavator – one week $1,200 – time used 11.9 hours, Bobcat – three days at $225/day=$675 – time used 5.9 hours. Total of invoices for the 2 week warrant period $5,925. My closing comment was, Fallon County can no longer afford this type of misuse.”

Several times in the Commissioner minutes it shows one member challenging the accuracy of the minutes or abstaining from voting. Why are not the reasoning for the challenge or abstention recorded so that a fair representation of the dispute can be permanently maintained?

Commissioner Ranum stated, “This is my answer only and I am not speaking on behalf of the board. The Commissioners are given a draft copy of the minutes to review for accuracy and corrections; I usually call for corrections or ask why some things are left out of the minutes. When I ask for corrections to the minutes and the corrections are not acknowledged in the minutes do not accurately reveal what was discussed, I will not agree to approve the minutes. Therefore, this carries over to the public who would like to hear full disclosure of the conversation. Fairly consistently conversations that I am involved in have been recorded word for word. However, it is also very clear to me that in a discriminatory manner minutes are not recorded word for word regarding others. It is also very obvious that each time I step in and out of the office it is recorded. I have contested the minutes on a regular basis, hoping for the minutes to be fair and balanced. I believe that full disclosure, fair representation of my dispute of the minutes are kept from the record to keep the public from hearing my reasoning on the matters at hand that are factual.”

“Thank you for the opportunity to answer these questions; if you have additional questions please submit them to the Fallon County Times. If you would like me to answer them please add: attention Commissioner Ranum.”

