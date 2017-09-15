FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Sept. 14, 2007 —

Staff Sgt. Yance Gray, 26, was killed in a cargo truck rollover the morning of Sept. 10 in Baghdad, Iraq. . .DaNae Wiseman, a 15 year old cancer survivor from Baker, donated 13 inches of her hair to the Locks of Love organization. . .Sept. 7 a train plowed into livestock on the Mike Murphy ranch east of Baker. Two registered quarter horses and one cow were killed. . .High temperature Sept. 4 was 98 degrees. Sept. 10 the low temperature was 37 degrees. . .Stevenson Funeral Home is holding an open house Sept. 27 for everyone to come and to see their newly remodeled facility. . .Florence Wiseman will celebrate her 90th birthday Sept. 15. . .Punt, Pass & Kick winners are Scotti Jo Robinson, Paitton Herbst, Katie DuCharme, Treston Erickson, Joseph Fisher, Duncan Wyrick and Kyle DuCharme. These first place winners will now advance to sectional competition. . .Eight bikers from Baker, Miles City and Bowman, N.D. participated in the Bike 4 PKU from Bowman to Baker, Sept. 1.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Sept. 12, 1997 —

A housing need assessment meeting was conducted at the Baker Senior Center Sept. 4. The topic of the meeting was a proposed $1.1 million addition to the Park I Apartment Complex at Fallon Medical Complex. Preliminary plans show the addition will contain ten one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units, two common rooms, elevator, utility and storage areas. . .Bank of Baker will sponsor a tailgate party Sept. 12 before the Baker-Shepherd football game. Free chili and pop will be served. . .Moonlight Madness will be held Sept. 17. A free supper will be served at the exhibit hall and all stores are open until 8:30 p.m. . .Shye Boggs was the winner of the saddle blanket donated annually by Murphy Quarter Horses to the top Yearling at the Fallon County Fair. . . National Oilwell is holding an Appreciation Day and Open House Sept. 17 to thank everyone for their patronage and welcome all to their new facility. Refreshments will be served all day and a pig roast will be held at 5 p.m.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 10, 1987 —

The Women’s Golf Tournament was held Wednesday. Coming in as champion was Florence Groshans with a 44. Shannon Granat and JoAnn Parini came in with the next best score of 47 and third best score was a tie between Toni Granat and Jean Jacobsen. . .In a few short weeks, 339 new street signs will be arriving – signs for every corner in Baker. . .High school principal Tom McGonigal reports this year’s high school enrollment is 194. Junior high principal Julie LaCross announces they have 75 students and grade school students total 220. . .Josephine Celander, 65, died Sept. 2 and Thomas Mahon, 61, died Sept. 3. . .Jessie Stieg will celebrate her 90th birthday Sept. 20. . .Winners in the different events and divisions at the Baker Trap Labor Day Shoot include Norris Newberry, Dale Schweigert, Rod Reimer of Scranton, Steve Leland, Fred Sheid, Jim Anderson, M. C. Barney, Dorothy Stancliff, Alice Anderson, Tim Leland and Frank Fuchs.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 8, 1977 —

Dr. Roman Zugaza recently joined the medical staff at the O’Fallon Clinic in Baker and is practicing with Dr. Obye. . .Baker schools have a net loss of 43 students, according to enrollment figures for 1977-78. . .Fallon County Undersheriff Larry Lindstrom returned Friday evening from a trip to Bozeman where he attended the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, completing a defensive tactics instructor course. . .Reunion time for the children of the late Pete Herbst was Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, at the Rygg home in Helena. All six children of Pete Herbst were in attendance. . .Larry D. Sieler, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ferdy Carlson of Baker, is the new administrative intern at the Good Samaritan Center in Estherville, Iowa. . .In June of 1931, the First State Bank of Plevna joined the many banks that closed their doors through bankruptcy. However, there was one thing different about this bank, it held a piece of property that was not liquidated and ended up paying off all debts, deposits and savings accounts with seven percent interest. . .Fallon County Chapter #2816 of American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) formed in Fallon County.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 13, 1967 —

The elementary school district owns three sites where replacement facilities for middle-graders could be built but the trustees feel that designation of site is a decision to be made following voter mandate to build. At the present time, the fifth and sixth graders are going to school in split shifts with the seventh and eighth graders since the burning of Longfellow School. . .Baker Woman’s Club opened their 55th year at the home of their new president, Mrs. Francis LaCross. . .Fallon County Commissioners met for a short business meeting. Starting the paving of Plevna’s Main Street is due to be completed this week. . .Plans for the annual Fall Festival are completed by the Baker Chamber of Commerce with the assistance of the Baker Jaycees, Jayceens and the Baker Woman’s Club. . .There has been quite a bit of activity in the Clerk and Recorder’s office during recent weeks with the addition of some 40 names to the present registration list in order to vote on the bond issue for a new elementary school.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 5, 1957 —

Bernell Pfeifle, Airman First Class, arrived from Puerto Rico to visit his parents for one week. . .Baker High School class presidents have been elected and include Delmar Fried, senior; Carol Ann Hatton, junior; Jim Price, sophomore; and Luana Wagner, freshman. Editor of the annual will be Joan Birtic. . .Mrs. William Dougherty returned to her home in Minnesota after visiting Mrs. W. H. Blakemore. During her visit, she was entertained at the homes of Mrs. Lowe Flastad, Mrs. Minnie Mellor, Mrs. Ed Lawler, Mrs. Jessie Duffield, and Mrs. H. I. Schenck. . .Sally Ann Griffith, a recent graduate from Baker High School, has been employed by the M.D.U. . .Mrs. Clara Kalland returned from Missoula with sons Larry and Marvin and daughter Karen. They visited the Fred Hallibaughs.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Sept. 11, 1947 —

Baker Library celebrates its 25th anniversary. . .Carter County holds “Doc Sandy Day” to honor the physician who has been in the county 35 years, during which time he also homesteaded. . .The Paul Hubbards were guests of the Eph Keirles. . .Mrs. Albert Fost of Willard was surprised on her birthday at the home of her son, Raymond Fost. . .Rally Day was celebrated in the Community Sunday School where Mrs. Alex Hamilton is the superintendent. . .Rev. Leo Janson was the speaker at the meeting of the Baker Woman’s Club on the subject of “Youth Conservation”. . .F. J. “Chuck” Lewis from Colome, S.D. visited Baker to make some repairs on his property which is occupied by the Speelmon Laundry. He once lived in Baker and his property was a small hotel. . .Practically the entire nation experienced the hottest August on record. This affected people, animals and crops.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 9, 1937 —

Fallon County bids you welcome to the 1937 fair, where the exhibits will indicate this county is barely on the way back to agricultural recovery. . .Students leaving Baker for college include Kathryn Mellor, Catherine Hills, Arthur Martin, Mel Schneider, Jack Mellor, Gerald Smeltzer, Gene Russell, Maretta Russell, Corrine Wheeler, Virginia Baker, Karl Pleissner, Jr., Betty Anne Watt, John Bergstrom and Lorentine Pleissner. . .The new Tally Ho Inn has been doing a rushing business . . .Guests of the George Griffiths at Cabin Creek were Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Lighter and Jean, Mr. and Mrs. A. G. Healthman and Mrs. George Oakley. . .The Baker-Glendive field is declared commercially productive, this means we will see the building of a refinery in the Baker territory. . .The Bob Robinsons were surprised by their friends on their 15th wedding anniversary. Guest arrived in unusual costumes bringing the dinner with them.