Elementary Pick Corn and Plant Radishes

Mrs. Bidwell’s Kindergarten Class and Mrs. Oberlander’s Second Grade Class traveled to the FFA Garden at Mr. Isaacs home to pick sweet corn, which was then served in the cafeteria for lunch last week. It was delicious. I wonder who shucked all those ears of corn.

Mrs. Downing’s First Grade Class helped harvest the onions from the raised beds at the school. They also helped plant these beds with radishes and lettuce. Thank you FFA members for encouraging the Farm2School Program and in the process providing such fresh produce for the students at the Plevna School to eat.