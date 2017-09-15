Educational Technology Grant Program Announced

Mid-Rivers Communications, telecommunications service provider to 30,000 square miles of Eastern and Central Montana, is proud to announce the availability of up to $35,000 in grants! Educational Technology Grants are offered by Mid-Rivers when funds are available for this purpose from the Mid-Rivers Fund for Education, which is funded by Unclaimed Capital Credits.

Mid-Rivers recognizes the power of broadband as a solution. Broadband can build bridges between generations, provide access to boundless educational opportunities, strengthen rural economies, and help people stay in their homes longer. This year, grant preference will be given to projects that:

•Utilize broadband in innovative ways to address educational and community issues

•Seek to educate adults and senior citizens on broadband applications, including how to use technology and the quality of life benefits technology can offer to seniors

•Promote student leadership and workforce development skills, and generate student interest in technology and telecommunications a career path

Eligible Applicants are accredited educational facilities, including public, private and home school, located within the Mid-Rivers service area, and non-profit entities with an educational mission service the Mid-Rivers service area.

Mid-Rivers will award up to $5,000 per eligible project. Applications must be submitted online by eligible applicants by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

For the 2017 Application Form, details regarding eligible projects, and complete information regarding this grant opportunity, please visit www.midrivers.com. For questions, please contact Kathy Newton McLane at Mid-Rivers at 406-687-7466 or kathleen.mclane@midrivers.coop.