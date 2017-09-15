The Plevna FFA Chapter attended District Leadership School Sept. 6, 2017, in Broadus. The Broadus FFA kicked the night’s activities off with opening ceremonies and a pulled pork dinner. After dinner concluded, the Eastern District was split into Group One: officers, juniors, and seniors and Group Two: seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth. The Group One workshop was based on Reaching our Peak. In this workshop, they learned about the different tasks and attributes that make a good leader. The officers also learned about careers that include agriculture. The younger members were in a What is Trust Workshop. They played several games and learned how to trust others. They were asked to formulate their own definition of trust and write it on the board. The group then posed for a picture with the state officers and came home.

By Jenna Paul