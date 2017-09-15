Dear Editor, Gordon’s cancer doctor thought we should post this in our local paper so people would know what is taking place with cancer treatment etc. He was getting a shot every three months and they switched it to a shot every six months so we didn’t have to travel so often. In Dec. 2016 he had a shot and it cost him $4,205.40. In June 2017 he had the exact same shot and it cost $42,061.90. I was sure there was a misprint, so I called the billing department. She looked it up and said no, it’s correct.

This is what his bill looked like, just thought you would like to know.

Gordon and Sharon Rustad