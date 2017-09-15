Commissioner Proceedings

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

9:00am Chuck Lee, 911/DES, joined the meeting.

Asked Commission permission to deny filling out the Census Title 13 paperwork. Commission asked to further research on it.

9:03am Chuck left the meeting.

9:08am Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech, joined the meeting.

9:12am Kim Cuppy, Health Dept. Director, joined the meeting.

HEALTH DEPT. BILLING SOFTWARE

The current billing software has been locked in at the price of $79.99 for the next 18 months. Therefore, the move to TransAct RX Software will not be necessary.

Discussion followed on HIPAA compliance and security.

9:24am Dustan and Kim left the meeting.

9:26am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, joined the meeting.

DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Terry Sukut, JGA Architecture will be coming on Thursday to go through the Concession’s stand at the Fair Grounds.

Denbury Well – A couple of concerns regarding drilling this well would be: Is it or is it not in the flood plain and does it affect the Airport? The Airport Manager felt there would be safety concerns during the construction with the derrick.

County Development Advisor will work to get these two areas addressed.

Land Appraisal – Commission consensus is to move forward with the appraisal. It will be at least 45 days before completion. Consisting of 68 acres, Sec 14 Twp 7N Rg 59E.

Reviewed and reported with Commission on Infrastructure Meeting that County Development Advisor attended.

Tornado – Need a letter from SHIPO, it is the last step needed before the Army Corp. approves the project permit. Then the bid can be awarded for the next phase.

Request for additional FEMA funds for this project is on hold with hurricane Harvey.

9:49am Jason left the meeting.

10:00am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor, joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT

Shop Updates – Caterpillar is searching for both used and certified cabs for the Landfill scraper. In order for it be certified a CAT engineer and certified welder must come and inspect the scraper.

10:01am Chuck Lee, 911/DES, joined the meeting.

10:03am Chuck left the meeting.

The issue lies in finding a cab that is ROPS compliant, which is required for insurability.

10:10am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

The Road Crew is still mowing throughout the county.

JK Kinsey – Set Date of County Auction – October 4th is a date that works for JK Kinsey, it will be a live auction. The Road Dept. will set up the lots. All Depts. would need to have items dropped off on the Friday prior and the Monday of the week of the auction. Each Fire Dept. should have a representative at the auction to answer questions.

10:18am Chuck Lee, 911/DES, joined the meeting.

Road Updates – Road Supervisor reported the new pickup has arrived.

Gravel is being hauled.

10:19am Chuck left the meeting.

The Shop Supervisor asked if there will be a final walk through inspection on Hail Repairs. Discussion on garage doors are not sealing at the top when they are closed. Commissioner Baldwin advised the Shop Supervisor to stop and visit with County Development Advisor.

10:22am Chuck Lee, 911/DES, re-joined the meeting.

10:23am Alba left the meeting.

Project Updates – Upper Lake permit is not in yet, Brosz Engineering will touch base with Army Corp. in that regards.

Poured concrete top on 1st Street this morning, and will move back to 5th Street as it needs completed before they can start on 4th Street.

Discussion on the City water line costs.

Also presented a break-down of City and County costs related to the Box Culvert Project.

10:32am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, joined the meeting.

Discussion on SHIPO and Phase 2 of the Lake Dewatering Project.

Commission consensus is to wait to award the bid. When the Pre-Con Meeting is held, will follow it with a Public Input Meeting.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to table the award of the bid. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for further discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

The Sage Grouse Report limits the hours to the disposal site during March 15-July 15, 2018, the site cannot be used between the hours of 4 a.m.-8 a.m. and 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

10:40am Chuck left the meeting.

10:41am Chuck Lee, 911/DES, rejoined the meeting.

Discussion on Fencing quote specs.

Discussion on the “Your Speed” sign would be for the duration of the project only.

10:56am Chuck left the meeting.

Discussion on removing cattle guards on Coral Creek Road during the next phase of construction on the dewatering of the lake. Then re-install after completion. Commission approves.

11:01am Chuck Lee, 911/1DES re-joined the meeting.

11:06am Angel Wyrwas, Fallon County Times, joined the meeting.

11:07am Jason, and Shannon left the meeting.

11:08am Bobby left the meeting.

Angel, asked for answers to the Gotta Questions that were submitted long ago. Commissioner Ranum would like to answer all the questions, but cannot do that today.

11:12am Angel left the meeting.

11:00am TIME SHEET REVIEW

The Commission reviewed and approved August 2017 time sheets, payroll & withholdings in the amount of $590,655.94 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:25pm Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney and Brenda Wood Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

MINUTES PER ROBERTS RULE OF ORDER

There was an evident difference in style of minutes published not so long ago.

The County Attorney asked the Commission, How do you want them to appear in public?

Commissioner Baldwin stated that by Robert’s Rules of Order the minutes presented for approval should only receive grammatical corrections.

The County Attorney concurred and stated, it should not have things added to it after the fact.

Discussion on how business is conducted and decisions are made by the Commission.

Final result is, the Robert’s Rules of Order will be followed and the minutes will contain a record of what is done, not what is said. Minutes do not contain interjected personal comments or someone’s opinion about what has happened.

2:03pm Darcy and Brenda left the meeting.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF AUGUST 28-SEPTEMBER 1, 2017

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of August 28-September 1, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

2:00pm

CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the Month End Claims in the amount of $586,687.71 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

3:00pm

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items.

3:30pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, joined the meeting.

FINAL REVIEW OF FY18 BUDGET

3:39pm Robert Pfund, KFLN Radio, joined the meeting.

Discussion on Capital Improvement Plan for projects and what fiscal year they should happen.

4:07pm Robert stepped out of the meeting.

Discussion on the sidewalk and lighting budget request in the Parks Department. Defined the Millennium Walk as the following: from where the current sidewalk ends to the highway.

4:20pm Karen Banister, Museum Curator joined the meeting.

4:23pm Robert Pfund, KFLN Radio, re-joined the meeting.

4:26pm Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Discussion on several budgets and prioritizing projects of the County.

4:32pm Jason left the meeting.

DECISION ON MUSEUM HOURS OF OPERATION-Reduction in Hours from Full-Time to Part-Time.

Commissioner Baldwin would like to forego moving to Part-Time as the Curator was instructed to get the schools involved and advertising has already taken place in the Tourism industry site.

This would remain in effect through the current fiscal year.

Commission in consensus the Curator position will remain Full-Time.

Discussion on measurable metrics for the Curator so that she knows the expectations of the Commission are being met.

4:36pm Julie, Karen and Robert left the meeting.

Robert advised the Commission that KLFN is looking to implement a talk session on Sunday mornings whereas each commissioner would be interviewed. KFLN would do alternating weeks interviewing the City and County commissioners. Commission agrees.

4:43pm Robert left the meeting.

4:44pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, joined the meeting.

Discussion on Final Budget numbers and potentially not having a quorum tomorrow to approve it.

5:00PM Jason left the meeting.

5:04PM

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Roy Rost, Member; Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman and Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:15am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant; Forrest Sanderson, KLJ Engineering via conference call and Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering; Lee and Bruce Moore and Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT UPDATES

Baker Metal Discussion

Forrest, the Floodplain Administrator, stated he felt the Moore’s are in a good place with the LOMR process.

The only concern pertained to the fill that was placed which he felt could be a concern for erosion.

However, Brosz Eng. sent updates to Forrest, immediately upon asking, and everything is back on task now.

Lee advised the area is ready to plant grass. Forrest stated, that information was received and stressed the need for frequent communication. Lee will let Forrest and Mary know when they plan to plant the grass and when the Railroad comes to set the tracks.

LOMR – Brosz Eng. Stated the work on the LOMR is progressing, but there are a lot of certifications and other information to compile. Resubmittal should be ready within the next couple of weeks.

FEMA is also requesting additional notifications be sent to Landowners via certified mail. Per Forrest, that information can be sent to his attention at the Baker Planning address.

Bruce inquired about scheduling a meeting sooner than October for Subdivision Pre-Application. Subsequent Minor will be treated as a Major Subdivision. Brosz Eng. requested the information to comply with the Major Subdivision process and hopefully schedule a time before October to get that information to Forrest.

9:25am Forrest ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting. Darcy left the meeting

9:32am Shannon, Bruce, and Lee left the meeting.

FINAL PUBLIC HEARING ON GROWTH POLICY UPDATE – Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant

Commissioner Rost opened the Final Public Hearing on the Fallon County Growth Policy at 9:32am in the office of the Fallon County Commission.

No members of the Public appeared.

No written Public comment received.

Hearing no comment-oral or written, Commissioner Rost brought the Public Hearing to a close. Final Adoption and signing of the Resolution for the Fallon County Growth Policy will take effect on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the office of the Fallon County Commission.

11:00am Eric Kary, Golf Course Supervisor joined the meeting.

GOLF COURSE UPDATES

Updates given on spraying and aerating. Still have a few employees coming to help out for a few hours per day.

Beetles are plugging the sprinkler heads, reaching out to the Extension Office to see what they may be.

This has not been a problem before. Commissioner Rost stated the water may need treated.

11:25am Eric left the meeting.

11:30am Angie Rabbitt, Recreation Dept. Director joined the meeting.

REC DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Fall programs are starting.

Offering a Cheerleading Program with about 20 participants this fall.

The after-school program has 30 children on average.

Trying to get more part time help to work from 3 to 5 p.m.

Soccer teams/two teams/not as many players as in past years.

Fitness classes started again. They offer an affordable variety of programs.

11:35M Angie Rabbitt left the meeting.

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost took a Noon Recess.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Roy Rost, Member; Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman and Deb Ranum, Member

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

2:00pm

PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT FINAL BUDGET FOR FY2018

PRESENT: Roy Rost, Member; Steve Baldwin, Chairman – via conference call and Jason Rittal, Fallon County Development Advisor.

No members of the Public appeared.

No written Public comment received.

Hearing no comment-oral or written and there being no further comment from anyone present.

2:05pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to close the Public Hearing. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any discussion. There being no further discussion Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the Chair to second the motion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nays.

2:05pm Richard Menger, Sanitarian, stepped in briefly to discuss the progress of permits needed pertaining to the Baker Lake Project. Commissioner Rost and Jason stated the project is progressing nicely.

2:06pm Richard left the discussion.

2:07pm The group discussed the Mills that were set for FY2018 and they are as follows:

General Fund – 89.45 Mills

Weed Fund – 3.78 Mills

Fair Fund – 16.60 Mills

Airport Fund – 8.22 Mills

Library Fund – 1.50 Mills

Hospital Voted-Levy – 10.00 Mills

129.55 Mills Value Of $44,037/Mill

Road Fund – 27.06 Mills Value Of $41,336/Mill

Plevna Rural Fire – 2.00 Mills Value Of $14,865/Mill

Baker Rural Fire – 6.50 Mills Value Of $26,471/Mill

Port Authority – 2.00 Mills Value Of $44,037/Mill

Little Beaver Soil Conservation District: 2.30 Mills Total Value of $12,157

Permissive Medical Levy – Total Value of $2,880

2:15pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to set the Mills as per the Budget requirements. Commissioner Baldwin asked for further discussion. There being none, Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from the Chair to second the motion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nays.

BUDGET ADOPTION:

The group discussed the Total Expenditures budgeted-$75,770,881

Total projected “New” Revenues budgeted-$41,074,975

Although the Expenditures well exceed the incoming Revenues, the cash carry over of $43,165,731 help offset the budgeted Expenditures.

Also, the budgeted Expenditures include $15,774,493 in Capital Improvement Projects of which, only, approximately $1,300,000 will be spent in FY18 for the Spillway/City Drainage project; $21,374,937 are budgeted Transfers to other Funds which is a deduction of approximately $35,849,430; this leaves approximately $39,921,451 actual Department expenditures. This amount would only be used in its entirety if every Department were to exhaust their budgets.

With the budget cuts made and a portion of the incoming transfers, the Disaster Emergency Budget consists of $10,697,850 for the Baker Lake Project and $2,250,00 for the remainder of Hail damage repairs to County buildings. This funding comes from Non-Tax Revenues.

The Commission feels with information provided by the Treasurer, Department of Revenue, Department Heads, County Development Advisor, and the Clerk and Recorder, the FY2018 Annual Budget is sound and ready for Final Adoption.

2:20pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to Adopt the FY2017-2018 Fallon County Budget by signing Budget Resolution 2018-5. Commissioner Baldwin asked for further discussion. There being none. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. 2 Ayes, 1 Absent 0 Nays.

2:25pm Commissioner Baldwin ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting and Jason left the meeting.

Commissioner Rost continued to work on incoming emails, budget reports, etc.

7:30PM Commissioner Rost recessed for the evening.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2017

9:45am CONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Co-Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

10:04am David Espeland, CEO and Margie Losing, CFO; Fallon Medical Complex joined the meeting.

FMC UPDATES

Discussion on roofing and repairs at Parkview. Financial reports given.

11:45am David and Margie left the meeting.

11:48am

NOON RECESS – CHAMBER LUNCHEON

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Co-Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

1:22pm Roger Meggers joined the meeting via phone conference call.

More gravel is needed to finish the runway project. It will be an additional $3,000.00 for the loads needed. Commission approves the additional expense and gravel.

1:24pm Roger left the meeting.

1:30pm Kodiak Hill-Davis, David Turch and Associates joined the meeting via conference call.

DAVID TURCH CONSULTING

Kodiak inquired on the wild fire situation in Montana.

Updates given on Sept.agenda items in Washington DC – debt ceiling, FY18 budget approval. Yesterday afternoon, President Trump backed the proposal by the Democrats, for a 3-month extension and would put off the debt ceiling and FY 18 Budget debate until Dec. 8th 2017.

The House passed a stand-alone Harvey Aid package.

Working with Roger Meggers, Airport Manager, on the FAA Reauthorization Bill – which will privatize the air traffic control- which isn’t necessarily a good thing for small airports such as Baker’s.

CO2 Denbury Pipeline, Kodiak has visited with Rusty Shaw on the Dec. 2015 Permit application still sitting on the desk of BLM agent in Miles City. Will follow-up with BLM, on timeline on when permit will be issued and status of it.

Discussion on FEMA funds and Baker Lake.

Commission wants Kodiak to investigate further if there is more money for Baker Lake and to investigate the cease and desist order from 10 years ago from Army Corp.

Commissioner Ranum asked Kodiak to touch base with the County Development Advisor.

1:52pm Kodiak ended the call thereby leaving the meeting.

2:53pm Dean Wang joined the meeting via a conference call.

Inquired into excavating private property along the lake shore.

2:55pm Terry Sukut, JGA Architectures & Engineering; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

Jason stated that no FEMA funds can be used.

Commissioner Rost stated, you will not be able to re-establish the shore line or take land back without dealing with the proper agencies. The county can certainly work with land owners.

Dean stated he wanted to reclaim it, but the next choice would be to excavate it.

Dean wanted to know when private landowners were going to be contacted.

It was in the initial plan, but as we were working with FEMA only and not that far in the process yet. Jason, will contact Brosz Engineering and get the process going with private owners along the lake.

3:00pm Dean ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting. Brenda left the meeting.

3:00pm

HAIL UPDATE

First Dakota has more workers here now.

Preliminary punch list done to identify areas of concerns on behalf of the county.

Updates given on each schedule.

Fairgrounds – Exhibit Barn, 4-H Building should be done by the end of this week. Stable A is still missing a piece of ridge cap. Discussion on Spartan bus lines sign missing on the crow’s nest at the rodeo grounds and leaving the Luke Strong sign up.

Airport – Small and large hangar are done, with exception of minor electric items.

Change order for Splash Park roof approved.

One ridge cap on the Courthouse needs replaced, next week they will open up the roof end of the Library.

Presented a summary sheet of Change Orders.

Discussion and pricing of membrane roof for Museum large storage building.

Dimensional Innovations – Parkview

Shingled roof on PV1, no gutter or downspouts on yet.

Discussion on replacing siding and electrical issues.

Airport – Discussion on chain-link fence at the airport from hangar to office. Is it the fence or the white slats? Commission advised Jason to speak with Roger. Some is hail damage and some from something else.

CONCESSIONS STAND

Missing some of the operational sheets from Tooz Construction.

Discussion on needing more circuits in the Lutheran Food Booth. Terry is asking for a debrief from all those that used the new concession stand. Both the Lutherans and the Assembly of God had Freezers/ice machines were brought in. Someone added under the counters built in cash drawers and other stainless-steel tables. Need to address the ice machine issues.

Discussion on the floor followed.

4:40pm Jason and Terry left the meeting.

4:44pm

ADJOURN

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

RECESS

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

ADJOURN

s/Deb Ranum, Co-Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder