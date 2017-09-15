Beet/Spinach/Green Bean Tasting

Nutritionists Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger prepared homegrown beets, spinach and green beans from the FFA garden last week. The students and teachers were given a ticket to put in one of the three jars. The voters could choose they tried it, liked it, or loved it jar. The results were: 18 tried the beets, 17 liked them, and 32 loved the homegrown beets. Overall, there were 67 voters.

By Dacy Buerkle

The cooks used fresh spinach and green beans grown in the FFA garden. The beans were first blanched and buttered. Then seasoning, salt, and pepper were added. The results of the taste testing for the beans and spinach were 13 tried them, 17 liked them, and 54 loved them.