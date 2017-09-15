Baker Spartan Football

The Baker Spartans had their first home game Friday, Sept. 8 against the Roundup Panthers, which ended with the Spartans receiving their first loss of the season.

By James Wiseman

In the first quarter, the Spartans had a 29-yard field goal from Aaron Smith, and the Panthers had a rushing touchdown to give the Panthers a 7 to 3 lead.

During the second quarter, the Spartans had a passing touchdown from Riley O’Donnell to Jon Weimer. But the Panthers answered with a passing touchdown of their own, making the score before half Spartans 9 Panthers 14.

In the second half the Spartans weren’t able to score. The Panthers had a passing touchdown to give them a 20 to 9 win over the Spartans.

For rushing on offense, Dalton Herbst 32/209, Riley O’Donnell 2/-6, Trevor Lingle 3/5, Morgan Rising 4/4, Nash Sauers 7/21. Total rushing was 48 attempts with 233 rushing yards. For passing Riley O’Donnell 3/34. And for receiving on offense Trevor Lingle 1/9, Jon Weimer 1/12 and a touchdown James Wiseman 1/13 total for receiving was 3/34.

The defense had a fairly good game with Andrew Craft leading the team with 16 tackles and Dalton Herbst with 9.

The Spartans will host the Wolf Point Wolves on Friday, Sept. 15.

      



