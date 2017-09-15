Baker Chamber Fall Festival

Area residents ventured downtown during the hot Saturday weather September 9 to partake in the Fall Festival. The Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture sponsored event was flooded with the aroma of chili cooking all day in anticipation of the chili contest. Five teams each entered their secret chili recipes for the honor of being named the best. The fire department brought fire trucks in case their chili entries were too hot to handle. Thirteen vendors and two bouncy houses filled the rest of the street.

Dave Hayden provided horse drawn wagon rides. Jalyn Klauzer drove riders around Baker and Dave Wiseman and Brooklyn Tronstad were outriders. People enjoyed the music provided by Dustin Davis as they meandered through the street.

The Duck Races were heart pounding as everyone yelled for their duck to finish first. First place went to Justin Koenigsfeld, second place to Plevna Bar and third place went to Brian Davis.