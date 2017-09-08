Time Out With Lois Olmstead

To Lois Olmstead, finding an adventure isn’t too hard to do. . .just look from where you are standing. By her own admission, she can’t cook. She once made gravy out of plaster of Paris.

Lois Olmstead is highly popular as a motivational speaker at business conventions, medical organizations and Christian conferences. She has spoken at retreats and as a humorous keynote speaker at over 2100 events in the US and Canada.

Lois shares how to live with joy and courage. Inspiring others is something that has become part of her everyday life. She impacts audiences with her positive views of living a joyful life. She received the Hugh B. Anderson Award which goes to one Montanan each year for outstanding courage and personal integrity while facing the challenge of cancer.

One of her new messages in 2017 is “Adjusting to Change” which is impacting audiences as we all experience changes in our lives today. Lois explains with laughter and personal experiences her lifelong theme of Enjoying the Journey!

Her home is on the Bohleen family ranch in the Shields Valley north of Livingston, Mont. She has three sons and seven grandchildren. Lois has found a number of interesting vocations through the years. She hosted a daily radio talk show in Billings on KURL Radio. She owned and operated a gift shop and art gallery in Colstrip called Apple Cider Alley.

She is active in community activities and volunteers for the American Cancer Society as a breast cancer survivor. She is currently on staff at her church in Livingston as Ministry Care Coordinator.

Lois has written six published books and authors a weekly column that goes world-wide on the internet. You can learn more about Lois on her website timeoutwithlois.com.

Lois will speak in Baker on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 12 p.m. This event begins with a Salad Bar Luncheon at the Fallon County Fairgrounds, $15 per plate.

Sponsored by Catholic Daughters of America, St. Monica’s Court #1994, St. John’s Catholic Church of Baker, Mont.