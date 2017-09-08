Tater Test

Nutritionists Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger prepared some roasted potatoes from the FFA Garden for lunch.

By Jenna Paul

Nutritionists Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger prepared some roasted potatoes from the FFA Garden for lunch. They used their cooking expertise to take ordinary potatoes and made them delicious. The cooks chopped up the potatoes and seasoned them with salt, pepper, and some spices. The kids then voted on how they liked the potatoes. The results were: seven students tried the potatoes, seven liked the potatoes and 48 loved the delicious potatoes, making a total of 62 tasters. Thanks Connie and Berdie for your delicious meals.