By Jessica Paul

On Aug. 30, Plevna School had their Superhero Back to School Night. Several students and parents dressed up as Superheroes, even Mrs. Walker was dressed up as “Wonder Woman”. The children had fun playing in the two Bouncy Houses that were provided. Each of the elementary teachers arrived with some fun games of skill such as target practice with Nerf guns, a beanbag toss, a ball toss into a cup, ring toss and the Pantyhose game where you knock over the water bottle with a ball hanging from your head. The event began with the Star-Spangled Banner sung by K-12 members directed by Mrs. Wagnon. The school provided a meal of pork sandwiches, beans, chips and cookies made by Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger. Staff, trustees and parents stepped in to help serve the delicious meal. There was also face-painting table put on by Miss Parker and some 7-12th grade art students. A good time was had by all!