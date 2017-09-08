This year Plevna School has some students who will co-op with Baker for Football and Volleyball. Jesse Isaacs, Brentan Beyers, Cooper Peterson, Wyatt Isaacs, and Nick Buerkle are all competing on the Junior High Football team.

By Jessica Paul

This year Plevna School has some students who will co-op with Baker for Football and Volleyball. Jesse Isaacs, Brentan Beyers, Cooper Peterson, Wyatt Isaacs, and Nick Buerkle are all competing on the Junior High Football team. Their first game was Sept. 5, at Miles City. Their next game is Sept. 11 at Bowman.

Jaiden Dulin will be a teammate on the Junior High Volleyball team. Their first game was Sept. 5 at Beach, N.D. Their next game is Sept. 9 at home against Buffalo, S.D.

Junior Colter Peterson will be participating in the High School Football season, playing Varsity and JV. Freshman Bret Edgell is also out for HS Football and will play on the Freshman team as well as the JV team. Their first game was Sept 1, at Columbus. Their next game will be at home against Roundup, Friday. Sept. 8. Good luck athletes in your endeavors during competition.