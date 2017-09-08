Morgan Rising, son of Pete and Carol Rising and grandson of Ralph and Linda Rising, recently competed in the Mandan, North Dakota High School Rodeo. He placed fourth in the saddle bronc riding and first in the bull riding. He also competed in the tie down roping and team roping.

Currently, he’s 4th in the saddle bronc riding and 1st in the bull riding and 9th in the All Around standings for the NDHSRA. Next rodeos are Watford City, Velva and Valley City. Morgan is a student athlete at Baker High School, and a member of the football team.