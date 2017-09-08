Man sentenced to jail in gun case

A Baker man was sentenced Tuesday to sixty days in jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony criminal endangerment in District Court.

By Angel Wyrwas

Tyler Travis, 32, was found guilty on both charges as well as misdemeanor partner or family assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a three-day trial in July.

In January, Fallon County Dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic situation and Baker Police Officer Farrell was dispatched to the scene. The investigation revealed that Travis had a loaded AK-47 in the home and was highly agitated. The situation escalated leading to the arrest of Travis.

Judge Nickolas C. Murnion heard testimony from a Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Officer giving her sentencing recommendation for Travis. Officer Cameron Farrell also took the stand to give his opinion on sentencing. “I cannot stress the magnitude and severity of the charges for which Travis was convicted, said Officer Farrell. “The situation could have easily gone a different way and ended with loss of life. I recommend that he serve time in a Montana State Prison.”

Mrs. Travis read a witness statement about her husband to the courtroom through streaming tears. “Please don’t take away the only father my children know,” she said. “He is the sole provider for our family. It would be cruel to take him away from us. Mrs. Travis explained that Travis had moved to Baker to care for his grandmother and that he was a good person that has worked hard and goes to church and counseling. She pleaded to Judge Murnion to ‘overturn the charges or at least only give Travis probation’.

Both attorneys made their sentencing recommendations. Travis addressed the court and apologized to his family, the officers and the court. “I’d like to be given a chance to prove I’m not a violent person,” said Travis. “I’m not a danger to the community.”

Judge Murnion handed down a sentence of one year in the Fallon County Detention Center with all but three days suspended, giving Travis credit for the three days he’d previously spent in jail at the time of his arrest and a fine of $1000 with $500 suspended for count one. On count two Travis was given a $100 fine. He was sentenced to the DOC for a period of five years with all five years suspended except 30 days that he will serve in 48-hour increments twice a month in the Fallon County Detention Center. He was also fined $5000 with $4000 suspended. Travis received the same sentence for count 4 as count three to run consecutively.

Along with the 32 standard conditions of probation, Travis was directed to register as a violent offender and also write a letter of apology to his family and the officers. “This was a serious case,” said Judge Murnion, “that could’ve ended very badly. I am glad to hear your apology. I find that the police responded appropriately and that fact was made clear during the trial. Your acknowledgement of that has been lacking in this case. You, sir, were the one who caused these circumstances. Though this sentence will allow you to keep your job and provide for your family, you will be under strict conditions for ten years. You need to sit in jail and think about what you did.”