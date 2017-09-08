Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

that you could have your hunting license suspended for failure to pay child support? If you are six months behind in support or do not comply with a CSED subpoena, you could have your license suspended. CSED must serve you with a Notice of Intent to Suspend License, and you will have an opportunity to respond to that notice.

For more information, please visit the Family & Kids section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.