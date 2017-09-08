Law Enforcement

Baker Police Department

•proactive patrols of the business district and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

Justice Court

•Harley J. Becker, Laramie, Wyo., operating with expired registration, failure to re-register, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 8/18/17.

•Harley J. Becker, Laramie, Wyo., fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, bond forfeited $275, ticket issued 8/18/17.

•Wayne T. Bennett, Baker, careless driving, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 6/19/17.

•Wayne T. Bennett, Baker, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, bond forfeited $275, ticket issued 6/19/17.

•Wayne T. Bennett, Baker, fail to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, bond forfeited $225, ticket issued 6/19/17.

•Carol Jean Hadley, Marmarth, N.D., careless driving, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 8/24/17.

•Travis E. Nelson, Billings, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 82/70, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 7/8/17.

•Derek C. Van Damme, Baker, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, fine of $1,025 with $750 suspended on conditions for six months (3/1/18), jail of 30 days with 28 suspended on conditions for six months, to run consecutive with charge #1, loss of driver’s license to be determined by State, 61-5-212(3) not applicable pursuant to Defendant not being the owner of the vehicle driven and the Defendant not suspended for Montana codes required for applicability of penalty, ticket issued 3/6/17.

•Derek C. Van Damme, Baker, operating vehicle without interlock, fine of $535 with $300 suspended on conditions for six months (3/1/18), jail of 30 days with 30 suspended on conditions for six months, to run consecutive with charge #2, Public Defender fees of $250, ticket issued 3/6/17.