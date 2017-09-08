By Hannah Gonsioroski

The Lady Spartan volleyball team traveled to Bowman, N.D. for their first game of the season to take on the Lady Bowman Bulldogs on Aug. 29. After winning the first two sets of the night they were feeling confident going into the third, but Bowman wasn’t going down without a fight. The Spartans walked away with a “W” after five games with scores of (25-17), (25-16), (23-25), (18-25) and (15-9).

Macee Hadley – 1 ace, 6 digs, 20 assists; Maddie Reddick – 3 digs, 4 assists, 10 kills; Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 2 aces, 6 digs, 4 kills; Hannah Gonsioroski – 2 aces, 7 digs; Amber Durden -1 ace, 4 digs, 2 kills; Katie Wang – 2 digs, 3 blocks, 5 kills; Andi Batchelor – 3 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills; Madison Moore – 2 aces.