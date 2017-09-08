Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Sept. 7, 2007 —

Brenda Harvey, a teacher at Plevna School for the past 12 years, is now working half days in the Baker School system as a special education teacher. . .Harvest season is winding down for the year. Dennis Mohni, manager of Equity Co-Op in Baker, said the winter wheat yield was very good overall, much better than the previous few years. . .Heidi Barth was chosen to be a member of the 2007 National FFA Band. She will be performing at the 80th annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. in Oct. The 100 students who make up the band are chosen from all over the nation. . .Schools in Baker and Plevna are now in full swing as well as two sports seasons – football and volleyball. Head football coach is Don Schillinger and head volleyball coach is Carol Hadley.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Sept. 5, 1997 —

The historic Mystic Theatre in Marmarth will undergo repairs and once again be used to present original local productions. The Marmarth Historical Society, which owns the theatre, expects to spend about $30,000 fixing a separation between the floor and wall, says president Patti Perry. The theatre opened in April 1914 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. . .PRCA bullfighter Gary Singer has been selected to compete in the bucking and fighting bull sale at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December. . .As of August 12 the Cue and Brew is back!. . .Scott Rost of Baker was the lucky winner of buffalo hunt in December. He will hunt on the Lewis Ranch of Ekalaka. Proceeds from the sale of the tickets were donated to Baker wrestlers Dustin Gorder, John Michael Bertsch and Matt Mason to help defray the cost of their wrestling trip to New Zealand. . .Last year newly designed $100 bills were introduced with added security features. Fifty dollar bills are being issued now with lower denomination bills to follow . . .High temperature Aug. 27 was 94 degrees.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 3, 1987 —

New exchange students in Baker this year are Rami Uhro from Turku, Finland. He will be staying with Jim and Wanda Schaefer and boys. Valarie dePauw will be living with Lee and Teena Strait and family. Valarie is from Belgium. . .Edward Ehret, 76, passed away Aug. 26. . .Daisy Barkley celebrated her 96th birthday Aug. 23 at her home. . .Mary Lee Dietz was elected treasurer for her fourth and final year of the Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders. . .Girls basketball season starts. Members of this year’s team include Missy Stanton, Lori and Lisa Christianson, Carrie O’Donnell, Carmen Rost, Tanya Gamrath and Barbie Spriggs. . .The first football game will be this Saturday in Forsyth. Seniors who are expected to lead the team are Lyn Askin, Joel Bechtold, Todd Anderson, Chuck Mahon, Rob Stanton and Mike Wheeler.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 1, 1977 —

Dr. George Hegge has set next Tuesday as the target date for the opening of his dental practice located in the Baker Clinic. . .The proposed swimming pool-concourse addition to Baker School is doing a dead man’s float following the beating it took at the polls yesterday. The $665,000 bond issue was nixed by a vote of nearly two to one. . .Sixteen new faculty and administration personnel have crossed the thresholds of Baker Schools for the first time this fall. Pictured are Cindy Baumann, Carol Franks, Hilary Hopfauf, Don Olsen, James Schillinger, Sally Bowland, Everett Bowland, Harold Schwan, Paula Veis, Kathleen Olsen, Valerie Hanson, Leslie Hunt, Wayne Franks and Sara Jones. . .Fire Marshall Bing Bakken of Baker was among several Montana law enforcement officers recently completing a basic course in arson investigation. . .The Rev. Tom Tobin, new pastor at St. John’s Catholic Church in Baker and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Plevna, comes to the area from Big Sandy where he lived for the past nine years. . .Following 4-Hers received trophies at the Fallon County Fair Aug 19-21: horticulture – Billy Potter, market pig – Clay Dietz, market beef – Elizabeth Almy, market sheep – Meg Hanley, beef breeding (Hereford) – Dean Wang, beef breeding (crossbred) – Valerie Losing, horsemanship – Patty Tronstad, two, three and four year old horse – Joyce Ferrel, rabbit – Scott Fried, clothing – Maureen Carroll, yearling colt – Gerry Jenkins.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 6, 1967 —

Annual Fall Festival will be staged Saturday, Sept. 16, by members of the Baker Chamber of Commerce at the American Legion Club Hall. . .Virgil Abbott has sold his stockyards north of Baker to Harry Abrams who has been working for Zion Construction Co. . .School board members were deadlocked in the choice of a building site for the new school facility following a visitation of a delegation of citizens from east Baker Tuesday night. A petition was presented to school board chairman, Tom Overton, containing some 450 names from all sections of Baker. . .Members of the City Council listened to a delegation from the Fallon County Athletic Assn. who complained about the council’s agreeing to move the south gate on the athletic field. At a previous meeting, the council had approved a request for east and west gates only. . .Mrs. Ada Hanson is conducting the first year’s program in special education for Baker Elementary District No. 12.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Aug. 29, 1957 —

Baker school enrollment was 685 which was a drop from the previous total, which was 624. The Plevna School enrolls 128 students. . .One hundred fifty Fallon County homesteaders and families hold annual picnic at county fairgrounds. . .Bowling has become a popular sport at the lanes which opened Sept. 7. . .Baker people who were present at the annual Baker picnic held in Billings included Eph Keirle, Vic North, Mrs. Firman Loveless, and Virgil and LeRoy Moline. . .Howard Corey, accompanied by his parents, went to Helena Saturday where he enrolled in Carroll College. . .Rev. George McCauley of the First Baptist Church of Baker and Rev. Tom Mason of Ekalaka attended a church meeting in Milwaukee, Wis. . .Fire department was called to the Lawler Drug Store Saturday when some fountain equipment caught fire in the basement. No damage was reported.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Sept. 4, 1947 —

Prairie fires occurred in every part of Fallon County. Lightning struck several places in the Webster area causing prairie fires near the following farms: A. Peterson, Meccage and Ondrasek. . .Mr. and Mrs. John Brayton, Mrs. L. F. Busch, Mrs. E. Wiseman, Mrs. L. LaCross, Mrs. G. Shepherd, Mrs. C. R. Moseley and Mrs. R. B. Cartwright represent Baker O.E.S. at Marmarth Monday where they had been invited to attend a school of instruction. . .Baker schools have a total enrollment of 370 students. Solid geometry and trigonometry have been added to the high school courses. . .The three surviving quads of the Edward Randash family, which were born June 14, were baptized in the Baker Lutheran Church by Rev. J. A. Berge. The smallest of the babies now weighs more than their combined weight at birth. . .The cost of living shows that of the every day items that people buy, the cost is five percent higher than it was in 1920 with the end not yet in sight.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 2, 1937 —

High enrollment in Baker schools with a total of 477 – much interest is shown in the new gymnasium and classrooms. . .The three day Fallon County Fair expects to host thousands of visitors. The program will include Indian war dances in full dress, also airplanes with stunt flyers from Hollywood. . .The Tally-Ho Inn, a cafe of distinction opened in the Baker Hotel managed by Marion Johns. . .Sal Catrol returned from Toledo, Ohio, driving a new hearse. . .The city, with the aid of WPA, is putting in a new water main beginning at the water tank and extending to the Ed Lawler residence. . .J. Shumaker of Ismay is having an artesian well drilled on his land by George Askin with plans to irrigate. Irrigation projects are feasible and should be encouraged all along Fallon Creek. . .George Askin is drilling a gas well and expects to obtain a gas supply within a week. This will relieve the public suspense.