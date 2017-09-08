FFA Garden

As last school year came to an end, Ag Ed and Elementary students planted and cared for the raised beds in the school courtyard.

By Ashley Sander

As last school year came to an end, Ag Ed and Elementary students planted and cared for the raised beds in the school courtyard. Students planted an assortment of vegetables such as carrots and sweet corn, along with sunflowers and marigolds. Members of FFA painstakingly planted a 7,500 square foot garden at Mr. Isaacs’ house. That garden contained mainly pumpkins, corn, onions, potatoes, squash, radishes, and beets. All summer Ashley Sander, Brentan Beyers, Cheyenne Farris, Jesse Isaacs and Mr. Isaacs spent many hours watering and caring for the raised beds and garden.

To kick off the school year, FFA members served a delicious lunch of hamburgers to teachers. That lunch also contained onions harvested fresh from the garden. This fall, students are looking forward to harvesting corn, pumpkins, beets, squash, potatoes, and onions that will be used in the school lunch program. About a month ago, Mr. Isaacs and a few FFA members planted spinach and radishes in the greenhouse. Additionally, they have peppers, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers growing in trays that will be transplanted into the greenhouse and raised beds. These classroom growing systems were purchased through a DNRC grant received by the Agriculture program this summer. Now we can all look forward to additional fresh veggies produced by our very own students with the Farm2School program!