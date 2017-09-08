Community Church Youth sell lemonade to help others

When the youth of the Baker Community Church were asked what they would like to do over the summer, they said they would like to do a lemonade stand to raise money to help people’s prayer requests. And that’s what they did.

By Angel Wyrwas

Youth Leader Tammy Reetz built a lemonade stand and eight kids went to work. First they sold the sweet-tart drink at the car show in June. They also sold lemonade one Thursday night outside of the church’s community dinner and at the firework’s stand over the Fourth of July.

In addition to selling lemonade, the youth also held a garage sale and sold candy. “They all worked so well together,” said Tammy, “and worked hard. They learned about helping others, about business models and money.”

The youth got to choose where the money would go. “They decided on six individuals to receive the money,” said Tammy. After all their events, the youth group raised a total of $420. They will be dispersing their earnings this week.

“The youth wanted to stand up and show how they could be good stewards in their community,” said Tammy. “Our church couldn’t be more proud.”