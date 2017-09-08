Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, AUGUST 28, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF AUGUST 21-25, 2017.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week August 21-25, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

9:23am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

COUNTY DEVELOPMENT REPORTS

Airport Runway – The Airport Manager reported to the County Development Advisor that the FAA has a safety issue with the south end of the runway. Bids were received to haul gravel of a 6’ wide strip along the runway. The Airport has the funds in their budget.

Quotes for electrical and install of the lighting around the lake will be coming in.

Gazebo and Picnic Area- At one time there was talk of moving the gazebo and picnic area from the NW point of Iron Horse Park to the south end of the lake where there is water and sewer already stubbed in. FEMA funds of $33,000.00 are available for this project.

Commissioner Ranum directed the County Development Advisor to make the proposal and decisions for the gazebo and picnic area.

Discussion on cleaning the site up followed. Per that discussion, it was decided to have the Road Dept. clean up the area of the destroyed gazebo and picnic area on the NW point of Iron Horse Lake.

Denbury Upper Lake Well- Northern Pacific Railway will probably claim those rights.

Discussion on whether to ask Denbury for surface damage rights paperwork.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the airport work to be done by Griffith Excavating. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion, Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

The County should be receiving dewatering funds from FEMA soon. Smith Contracting has a few things to clean up and fix before the dewatering portion of the project closes.

Phase 2 of Lake Project- The letter to the FEMA team, upon Commission approval, is ready to be sent; the timeline for awarding the bids will be within the next 2 weeks.

Hail Report – Both halves of the Splash Park roof will be fixed. Finishing the 3rd hangar at the Airport. The base plating on the 4-H Barn will be picked up by EMC Insurance. Discussion on the best way to proceed with the Library roof.

Updates were also given on First Dakota’s work in progress.

There is an outstanding change order on the Museum metal roof.

EMC Insurance also furnished approval for Courthouse skylights.

10:00am Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor; Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman, joined the meeting.

Sheriff Dept. – Overhead doors were damaged at install and will get replaced.

FY 18 Budget – Reviewed Oil and Gas Production Entitlement Funds and Oil and Gas Tax Funds including how each are distributed. Also reviewed the different Depts. General Funds Transfers that will be going to the Lake Project. Then reviewed the overall budget.

10:09am Jason left the meeting.

ROAD DEPT. UPDATES

Road Updates – Road Supervisor reported on the meeting in Lincoln, NE. This was sponsored by the Federal Government, who were there, to learn how each state represented handles safety on unpaved road systems. Many Midwest states were represented in the round table session and of these, most have an implemented speed limit or standard road width.

County Development Advisor stepped in and asked the Road Dept. to look at cleaning up the gazebo and picnic area from the NW point of Iron Horse Park.

Commissioner Ranum then discussed the Gazebo parking lot and semi-trucks using it; would like to implement a weight limit on the parking lot.

Reports continued, stating gravel is being hauled on Shell Oil Road. The Road Dept. continues to mow the ditches.

10:24am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering, joined the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum inquired about the County auction, after some discussion it was decided to have the Road Dept. contact JK Kinsey for further clarification of ability to do a live auction or how to handle an internet online auction.

Commissioner Ranum requested the following be included in the minutes:

All cost related to the Chip and Seal Project were billed to Plevna. The City of Baker was charged for two loads of cold mix and, per the agreement on the packer, there is no charge for use of that piece of equipment except that they must pay for any repairs and provide insurance.

Commissioner Ranum brought it to the Road Dept.’s attention that a citizen would like a road easement.

Discussion then followed on spraying weeds on the County roads. Decision to have both the Weed Department, the Weed Department Board, and the Road Dept. to meet with the Commission at a later date to continue this discussion.

The Road Supervisor asked if there has been a decision on whether or not the Road Dept. would be receiving a new pickup. Commission consented and approved.

Commissioner Ranum stated a landowner has asked her if he can buy his own cattle guard and install it.

The Road Supervisor stated, legally he cannot do the installation himself. The Cattle Guard Policy states the County must put it in.

Shop Updates – Three totes of DEF were ordered as they discounted the prices beyond quoted price.

The insurance adjuster will be arriving later this week to look at the scraper.

10:54am Alba left the meeting.

Project Updates – Discussion on the Bids that were received for Phase 2 of the Lake Dewatering Project. Easements are still needed and one individual has more questions on the easement regarding changes they would like in wording.

10:58am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant, joined the meeting.

Box Culvert Project payouts were presented and signed by the Commission.

Third Street will be opening to thru-traffic later this week. Then construction will begin on Fifth Street and boring under First Street starting tomorrow.

Commissioner Ranum inquired on specific requirements in the presentation of fencing quote. Discussion followed. Brosz Engineering will include in the bid specs.

The Road Supervisor wanted to state the following in regards to helping Plevna and Baker: I don’t mind helping, as long as the Road Dept. has the time to do it, and I don’t mind doing it, as it’s all Fallon County.

11:10am Shannon and Bobby left the meeting. Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech, joined the meeting.

PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT UPDATES

Updates – MACO updates were presented for Subdivisions Regulation Statutes.

Presented Baker Metal Updates received from Brosz Engineering.

11:14pm Mary left the meeting.

IT DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Presented a spreadsheet showing internet usage for each department.

Panic Buttons – presented research on systems. No price quotes at this time. Also looking at systems that do more than a light and sound. Discussion on what is really needed and capabilities. There are also options to do it off your computer screen or cell phone.

Commission recommends to get price quotes for just a Panic Button system and one that does more.

Commission inquired as to how the Phishing is working. Dustan shared the results received thus far.

11:26am Lani DeBuhr and Shyla Goettemoeller, Fairgrounds Managers, joined the meeting.

Discussion on purchasing a firewall for the Health Department.

11:29am Dustan left the meeting.

FAIR FOLLOW-UP

Presented a partial expense report for the fair, as more expenses are still coming in.

Discussion on slack and the big names in the PRCA roping during slack and moving on to other rodeos for the weekend. Rodeo ticket prices will be reconsidered for next year.

Commissioner Ranum asked about doing Midway passes for several days.

There was a no-show. The Fair Manager will be invoicing them for the hotel expenses and the deposit they were paid.

Discussion on the bathrooms at the 4-H Building.

There were some hiccups with ticketing, but will be getting those worked out.

The Ranch Rodeo will be the next event on Sept. 8th.

Discussion on Board Member positions that are open.

11:56am Lani and Shyla left the meeting.

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

Klint Flint joined the meeting with comments and questions pertaining to minutes that were published regarding the Parks Department.

1:13pm Angie Rabbitt joined the meeting.

1:19pm Klint left the meeting.

Angie, requested all three commissioners be present at the 3:30 pm meeting.

1:20pm Angie left the meeting. Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Smith Contracting- Brosz Engineering has reviewed their work completed up to Aug. 1st. There are still liquid damages to assess.

The “your speed” signs will be coming.

1:26pm Stacey Moore, Library Director; Julie Straub, HRM

1:29pm Shannon left the meeting.

PERMISSION TO RECRUIT

Instead of recruiting at this time the Library Director would like to have a trial period of moving one of the employees to full-time with the possibility to have an intermittent individual if needed. After the trial period, should this employee not want to remain full-time, then the Library Director would consider recruiting for a part-time position.

Commission approves a 3-month trial period, beginning next week.

1:36pm Stacey left the meeting.

1:39pm Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder, joined the meeting.

HUMAN RESOURCE AND SAFETY PROGRAM BUDGET REVIEW

Commission reviewed line items and will take the FY2017-18 budget into consideration.

1:48pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, joined the meeting.

1:49pm Julie and Brenda left the meeting.

1:50pm Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPT. BUDGET REVIEW

Discussion on motor grader rotations and setting funds aside.

Commission reviewed line items and will take the FY 2017-18 budget into consideration.

2:33pm Robert Pfund, KFLN Radio, joined the meeting. Bobby, Jason, and Alba left the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to amend the minutes previously adopted of August 14-18, 2017 to include the itemized Parks Dept. equipment rental bill for the month of July from Griffith Rental. Commissioner Rost seconded the amended motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes, (Commissioners Ranum and Rost). 1 Nay, (Commissioner Baldwin). The motion carried.

Amendment is:

Griffith Rental for Bobcat: 11.9 hours on 7/24/17 and 5.9 hours between 7/26 -7/28/17 for a total of $1,875.00. On 7/13-7/14, one-day rental for $225.00, 7/17 for 5.8 hours for $900.00, and the Excavator on 7/17 for 6.3 hours for $1,200.00; Invoice total: $2,325.00. On 7/5 the Mini Excavator of 1 week was $1,500.00 and the Bobcat for 1 day was $225.00 for 20 mins. Total invoice was $1,725.00. Griffith rental bill for the month of July 2017 was $5,925.00.

2:58pm Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder and Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

2:59pm Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

PRELIMINARY FY 17-18 BUDGET HEARING

Clerk & Recorder handed out the Preliminary FY18 Budget. These figures will change, the big push to fund the Baker Lake was able to happen due to budget cuts.

Clerk & Recorder explained how the funds are being transferred and why they are able to transfer the funds.

No additional tax dollars levied to pay for the Lake Project.

Clerk & Recorder had to make changes in the Parks Departments budget as the Lighting Project was moved to Capital Improvements.

3:22pm Brenda and Jason left the meeting.

DISSOLVE CITY PARKS CONTRACT

The following were in attendance:

JoDee Pratt, City of Baker Mayor; Rich Batterman, City of Baker Attorney; Julie Straub, HRM; Scott Rabbitt and Robbie Christiaens, Parks Department, Angie Rabbitt, Mary Grube, Bob Herbst, Brenda Flint, Karen Reissig, Brock Collins, CB Heiser, Laurie Heiser, Kori Kary, Klint Flint, Marj Peterson, Trent Harbaugh, Cheryl Niemerg, Bekki Rambur, Kelly Graham, Kaleigh Chapman, Chad Tronstad, Marnie Moberg, Marisa Packineau, Pat Ehret, Mona Madler, Judy Zumbrun, Johnna Koenig, Suzi Smith, Julie Post, LeAnn LaCroix, Keri Schell, Linden Krech, DeAnna Herbst, Keli Bertsch, and Mike Reddick.

Discussion on monies the County has given the City of Baker and the County’s investment in the Lake Project. The discussion was re-centered to the topic at hand and the City Attorney advised the Commission the City has not been notified of any concerns of work performed and if the Commission is dissatisfied, the Commission would need to address the City and let them handle it. The agreement addresses only employment matters.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to dissolve the Parks Dept. contract. Hearing no second. Commissioner Baldwin stated the motion is dissolved.

Discussion on the possibility of establishing a Parks Board, with no decision.

Commissioner Ranum requested all the financial figures she discussed be included in the minutes, recording secretary asked for those in writing, but did not receive.

The County Attorney advised that the administration of the contract does not need to be included in the contract, but that the City and County Attorneys will work through some of the details and update the contract.

Planner Administrative Assistant advised the Commission that per the Growth Policy all entities will work together.

Commissioner Baldwin asked if there was any further discussion, hearing none, this portion of the meeting adjourned.

3:54pm All those in attendance, but Commissioners and Recording Secretary, left the meeting.

3:56pm Kim Cuppy, Health Dept. Director joined the meeting.

BILLING SOFTWARE

Kim advised the current billing software is $79.99 per month and will be going up to $199.99 per month. After research with smaller counties, advised the Commission that the Health Dept. could go in on one contract with the other counties and cost share the expense. Each county’s information would be kept separate and not violate HIPAA. Requesting permission to change over to the new billing software system.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to approve the purchase of TransAct RX Software. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

The Health Dept. Director will have a contract by the end of Sept. for cost sharing.

4:03pm Kim left the meeting.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, misc. items, and signed the Cleaning Contracts for the Health Dept. and Parkview.

4:51pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder