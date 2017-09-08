Baker Spartan Football

The Baker Spartans traveled to Columbus to play the Columbus Cougars on Sept. 1 to earn a Spartan victory 25-18.

By Morgan Rising and James Wiseman

In the first quarter the Spartans had one rushing touchdown from Dalton Herbst from two yards out. PAT kick from Aaron Smith was successful to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The second quarter was a dominate quarter for the Spartans scoring three touchdowns. Dalton Herbst scored on a nine yard run with a missed PAT attempt from Aaron Smith. Dalton ran for another rushing touchdown from seven yards out to give the Spartans an 18 point lead. Right before the end of the half the Spartans marched down the field to have another rushing touchdown from Dalton from a yard out to give the Baker Spartans a 25-point lead into halftime.

In the second half the Spartans weren’t able to score. For rushing on offense, Dalton Herbst 43/289, Riley O’Donnell 6/12, Trevor Lingle 4/-1, Morgan Rising 1/8, Nash Sauers 1/2. Total rushing was 55 attempts with 312 rushing yards.

The defense had a great game with Andrew Craft leading the team with 10 tackles, Dalton Herbst 5, Trevor Lingle 4, James Wiseman & John Weimer 3, Nash Sauers 2, Morgan Rising & Javon DeGrand 1.